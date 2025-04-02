PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Nate Lashley betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nate Lashley betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Nate Lashley returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, Lashley finished tied for 39th with a score of 2-under par.

    Latest odds for Lashley at the Valero Texas Open.

    Lashley's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3972-72-73-69-2
    2023MC76-72+4
    2022T1871-70-71-69-7
    2021MC76-71+3

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Lashley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 18th at 7-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Lashley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT2770-66-66-69-929.500
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT6469-74-74-71+43.800
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-77+4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC76-73+7--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenW/D74+2--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC71-69-68-8--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT3767-69-68-68-815.500
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC72-73+3--

    Lashley's recent performances

    • Lashley's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 27th with a score of 9-under.
    • Lashley has an average of -0.300 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.612 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lashley has averaged -1.202 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.240-0.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green890.031-0.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green116-0.083-0.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.375-0.612
    Average Strokes Gained: Total146-0.667-1.202

    Lashley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lashley's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.031 ranks 89th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 65.74% places him 114th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Lashley has posted an average of -0.240 this season, ranking 141st on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranks 108th.
    • On the greens, Lashley has delivered a -0.375 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 147th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 161st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.54.
    • Lashley has accumulated 49 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 155th on TOUR.
    • In terms of scoring, Lashley ranks 50th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.12% and 181st in Par Breakers at 17.13%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

