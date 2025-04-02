Nate Lashley betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Lashley's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.031 ranks 89th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 65.74% places him 114th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Lashley has posted an average of -0.240 this season, ranking 141st on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranks 108th.

On the greens, Lashley has delivered a -0.375 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 147th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 161st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.54.

Lashley has accumulated 49 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 155th on TOUR.