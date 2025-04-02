Nate Lashley betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Nate Lashley returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, Lashley finished tied for 39th with a score of 2-under par.
Lashley's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T39
|72-72-73-69
|-2
|2023
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|2022
|T18
|71-70-71-69
|-7
|2021
|MC
|76-71
|+3
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Lashley's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Lashley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 18th at 7-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Lashley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T27
|70-66-66-69
|-9
|29.500
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|69-74-74-71
|+4
|3.800
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-68
|-8
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T37
|67-69-68-68
|-8
|15.500
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
Lashley's recent performances
- Lashley's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 27th with a score of 9-under.
- Lashley has an average of -0.300 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.612 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lashley has averaged -1.202 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.240
|-0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|0.031
|-0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|116
|-0.083
|-0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.375
|-0.612
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-0.667
|-1.202
Lashley's advanced stats and rankings
- Lashley's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.031 ranks 89th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 65.74% places him 114th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Lashley has posted an average of -0.240 this season, ranking 141st on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranks 108th.
- On the greens, Lashley has delivered a -0.375 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 147th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 161st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.54.
- Lashley has accumulated 49 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 155th on TOUR.
- In terms of scoring, Lashley ranks 50th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.12% and 181st in Par Breakers at 17.13%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
