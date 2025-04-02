PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Thomas Rosenmueller betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Thomas Rosenmueller betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Thomas Rosenmueller will tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Rosenmueller at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Rosenmueller's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Rosenmueller's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-70-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC77-69+4--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT5970-65-70-74-92.987
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT6871-67-74-70-23.125
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC77-78+11--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC77-69-69-1--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT5968-69-70-68-54.700

    Rosenmueller's recent performances

    • Rosenmueller's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he tied for 59th with a score of 9-under.
    • He has an average of 0.297 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Rosenmueller has an average of -0.763 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.421 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rosenmueller's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.2810.297
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.1330.383
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green178-0.557-0.337
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting175-0.825-0.763
    Average Strokes Gained: Total163-0.967-0.421

    Rosenmueller's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rosenmueller has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.281 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards ranks 54th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rosenmueller sports a 0.133 mark that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a 68.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rosenmueller has delivered a -0.825 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 175th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 179th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.04, and he ranks 139th by breaking par 20.53% of the time.
    • Rosenmueller has accumulated 11 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 192nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rosenmueller as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW