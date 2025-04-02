Thomas Rosenmueller betting profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Thomas Rosenmueller will tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Rosenmueller's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Rosenmueller's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T59
|70-65-70-74
|-9
|2.987
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T68
|71-67-74-70
|-2
|3.125
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|77-78
|+11
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|77-69-69
|-1
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T59
|68-69-70-68
|-5
|4.700
Rosenmueller's recent performances
- Rosenmueller's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he tied for 59th with a score of 9-under.
- He has an average of 0.297 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Rosenmueller has an average of -0.763 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.421 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rosenmueller's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.281
|0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.133
|0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|178
|-0.557
|-0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|175
|-0.825
|-0.763
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|163
|-0.967
|-0.421
Rosenmueller's advanced stats and rankings
- Rosenmueller has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.281 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards ranks 54th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rosenmueller sports a 0.133 mark that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a 68.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rosenmueller has delivered a -0.825 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 175th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 179th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.04, and he ranks 139th by breaking par 20.53% of the time.
- Rosenmueller has accumulated 11 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 192nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rosenmueller as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.