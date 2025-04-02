Thomas Rosenmueller betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Rosenmueller has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.281 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards ranks 54th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rosenmueller sports a 0.133 mark that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a 68.84% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Rosenmueller has delivered a -0.825 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 175th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 179th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.04, and he ranks 139th by breaking par 20.53% of the time.