Ben Silverman betting profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Ben Silverman returns to TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, scheduled for April 3-6. His previous appearance in this tournament in 2024 resulted in an 81st place finish.
Silverman's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|81
|71-72-79-73
|+7
|2019
|MC
|77-75
|+8
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Silverman's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished 81st with a score of 7-over.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Silverman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-78
|+7
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T16
|73-66-65-69
|-11
|49.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|72-72-74
|+2
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|69
|69-68-71-69
|-3
|3.200
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T46
|69-68-68-71
|-4
|--
Silverman's recent performances
- Silverman has one top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 11-under.
- Silverman has an average of 0.111 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.765 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Silverman has averaged -1.826 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|73
|0.135
|0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|175
|-0.842
|-1.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|54
|0.168
|-0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.170
|-0.765
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|151
|-0.709
|-1.826
Silverman's advanced stats and rankings
- Silverman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.135 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.9 yards ranks 85th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Silverman sports a -0.842 mark that ranks 175th on TOUR. He ranks 159th with a 63.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Silverman has delivered a -0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 177th by breaking par 18.12% of the time.
- Silverman has accumulated 52 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 153rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.