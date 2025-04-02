PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Ben Silverman betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Silverman betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Ben Silverman returns to TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, scheduled for April 3-6. His previous appearance in this tournament in 2024 resulted in an 81st place finish.

    Latest odds for Silverman at the Valero Texas Open.

    Silverman's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20248171-72-79-73+7
    2019MC77-75+8

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Silverman's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished 81st with a score of 7-over.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Silverman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-69E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC71-78+7--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-74+8--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-69-1--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC68-72-2--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT1673-66-65-69-1149.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-73+2--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC72-72-74+2--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in Hawaii6969-68-71-69-33.200
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT4669-68-68-71-4--

    Silverman's recent performances

    • Silverman has one top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 11-under.
    • Silverman has an average of 0.111 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.765 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Silverman has averaged -1.826 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee730.1350.111
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green175-0.842-1.145
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green540.168-0.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting127-0.170-0.765
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151-0.709-1.826

    Silverman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Silverman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.135 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.9 yards ranks 85th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Silverman sports a -0.842 mark that ranks 175th on TOUR. He ranks 159th with a 63.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Silverman has delivered a -0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 177th by breaking par 18.12% of the time.
    • Silverman has accumulated 52 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 153rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R1
    Groupings Official

    Valero Texas Open

    AUS
    A. Baddeley
    12:20PM UTC
    USA
    S. Stevens
    12:20PM UTC
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    12:20PM UTC
    IRL
    P. Harrington
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    E. Cole
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    A. Putnam
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    B. Hossler
    12:31PM UTC
    SCO
    M. Laird
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    B. Burgoon
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    C. Kim
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    L. Griffin
    12:42PM UTC
    GER
    M. Schmid
    12:42PM UTC
    USA
    B. Kohles
    12:42PM UTC
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW