Hunter Logan betting profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Hunter Logan is set to compete in the 2025 Valero Texas Open, taking place April 3-6 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course). This marks Logan's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Logan's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Hunter Logan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
Hunter Logan's recent performances
- Logan's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 2-under.
- Logan has an average of -0.560 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Logan has averaged -1.498 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hunter Logan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.560
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.667
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.755
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.498
Hunter Logan's advanced stats and rankings
- Logan has averaged -0.560 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Logan has averaged -1.667 over his last five starts.
- Around the green, Logan has posted an average of 0.755 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Logan has averaged -0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five starts.
- Overall, Logan has averaged -1.498 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Logan as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.