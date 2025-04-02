Hunter Logan betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Logan has averaged -0.560 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Logan has averaged -1.667 over his last five starts.

Around the green, Logan has posted an average of 0.755 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

On the greens, Logan has averaged -0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five starts.