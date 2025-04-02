PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Hunter Logan betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Hunter Logan is set to compete in the 2025 Valero Texas Open, taking place April 3-6 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course). This marks Logan's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Logan at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Logan's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Hunter Logan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-70-2--

    Hunter Logan's recent performances

    • Logan's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 2-under.
    • Logan has an average of -0.560 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Logan has averaged -1.498 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hunter Logan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.560
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.667
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.755
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.498

    Hunter Logan's advanced stats and rankings

    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Logan has averaged -1.667 over his last five starts.
    • Around the green, Logan has posted an average of 0.755 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    All stats in this article are accurate for Logan as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

