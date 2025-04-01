PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Corey Conners betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 23: Corey Conners of Canada plays his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 23, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

    Corey Conners returns to the Valero Texas Open, where he claimed victory in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 edition of this tournament.

    Latest odds for Conners at the Valero Texas Open.

    Conners' recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2570-71-75-68-4
    2023164-72-69-68-15
    2022T3570-71-75-67-5
    2021T1471-74-67-70-6
    2019169-67-66-66-20

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Conners' most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Conners' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished first at 15-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Conners' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT871-69-69-69-677.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT671-71-66-71-9250.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard369-70-69-71-9350.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT2472-74-73-67-238.071
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT7467-71-73-76+32.550
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6570-69-76-71-26.750
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT566-66-69-67-24266.667
    Sep. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipT773-64-66-73-12--
    Aug. 25, 2024BMW ChampionshipT2268-70-73-73-4--

    Conners' recent performances

    • Conners has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.
    • Conners has an average of 0.504 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.376 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Conners has averaged 1.296 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Conners' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee200.4530.504
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green750.1640.303
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green870.0300.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting600.1930.376
    Average Strokes Gained: Total270.8401.296

    Conners' advanced stats and rankings

    • Conners has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.453 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.9 yards ranks 155th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners sports a 0.164 mark that ranks 75th on TOUR. He ranks 18th with a 70.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Conners has delivered a 0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranks 63rd by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
    • Conners has accumulated 992 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking seventh on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

