Corey Conners betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Corey Conners returns to the Valero Texas Open, where he claimed victory in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 edition of this tournament.
Conners' recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T25
|70-71-75-68
|-4
|2023
|1
|64-72-69-68
|-15
|2022
|T35
|70-71-75-67
|-5
|2021
|T14
|71-74-67-70
|-6
|2019
|1
|69-67-66-66
|-20
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Conners' most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Conners' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished first at 15-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Conners' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T8
|71-69-69-69
|-6
|77.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T6
|71-71-66-71
|-9
|250.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|3
|69-70-69-71
|-9
|350.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|72-74-73-67
|-2
|38.071
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T74
|67-71-73-76
|+3
|2.550
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T65
|70-69-76-71
|-2
|6.750
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T5
|66-66-69-67
|-24
|266.667
|Sep. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|T7
|73-64-66-73
|-12
|--
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|T22
|68-70-73-73
|-4
|--
Conners' recent performances
- Conners has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.
- Conners has an average of 0.504 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.376 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Conners has averaged 1.296 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Conners' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.453
|0.504
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.164
|0.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|87
|0.030
|0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.193
|0.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.840
|1.296
Conners' advanced stats and rankings
- Conners has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.453 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.9 yards ranks 155th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners sports a 0.164 mark that ranks 75th on TOUR. He ranks 18th with a 70.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Conners has delivered a 0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranks 63rd by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
- Conners has accumulated 992 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking seventh on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
