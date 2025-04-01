Tom Hoge betting profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Tom Hoge returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to tee off April 3-6. Hoge's last appearance at this event in 2021 resulted in a tied for 12th finish.
Hoge's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|T12
|68-76-66-71
|-7
|2019
|MC
|73-76
|+5
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Hoge's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2021, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Hoge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T3
|71-70-71-66
|-10
|325.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T40
|73-72-70-77
|+4
|18.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|67-70-71-76
|E
|3.600
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|54
|77-71-73-79
|+12
|11.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|78-73
|+9
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T17
|68-70-71-68
|-11
|60.000
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T29
|69-69-68-68
|-14
|26.500
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T45
|64-71-69-69
|-7
|9.250
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T8
|64-68-68-69
|-23
|155.000
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T45
|69-67-68-75
|-9
|--
Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Hoge has an average of -0.574 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge has averaged -1.038 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|170
|-0.559
|-0.574
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.715
|0.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|153
|-0.281
|-0.669
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|0.029
|-0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|-0.095
|-1.038
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.715 ranks 14th on TOUR this season.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 65.69%, ranking 118th.
- Hoge has a Driving Distance average of 292.0 yards, placing him 154th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Hoge has a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, ranking 33rd.
- He has accumulated 609 FedExCup Regular Season points so far, ranking 21st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.