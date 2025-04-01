PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Tom Hoge betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Hoge betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Tom Hoge returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to tee off April 3-6. Hoge's last appearance at this event in 2021 resulted in a tied for 12th finish.

    Latest odds for Hoge at the Valero Texas Open.

    Hoge's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021T1268-76-66-71-7
    2019MC73-76+5

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Hoge's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2021, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Hoge's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT371-70-71-66-10325.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4073-72-70-77+418.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6767-70-71-76E3.600
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis Invitational5477-71-73-79+1211.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC78-73+9--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1768-70-71-68-1160.000
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT2969-69-68-68-1426.500
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT4564-71-69-69-79.250
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT864-68-68-69-23155.000
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4569-67-68-75-9--

    Hoge's recent performances

    • Hoge has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
    • Hoge has an average of -0.574 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoge has averaged -1.038 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170-0.559-0.574
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.7150.414
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green153-0.281-0.669
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting910.029-0.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Total106-0.095-1.038

    Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoge's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.715 ranks 14th on TOUR this season.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 65.69%, ranking 118th.
    • Hoge has a Driving Distance average of 292.0 yards, placing him 154th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Hoge has a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, ranking 33rd.
    • He has accumulated 609 FedExCup Regular Season points so far, ranking 21st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R1
    Groupings Official

    Valero Texas Open

    AUS
    A. Baddeley
    12:20PM UTC
    USA
    S. Stevens
    12:20PM UTC
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    12:20PM UTC
    IRL
    P. Harrington
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    E. Cole
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    A. Putnam
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    B. Hossler
    12:31PM UTC
    SCO
    M. Laird
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    B. Burgoon
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    C. Kim
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    L. Griffin
    12:42PM UTC
    GER
    M. Schmid
    12:42PM UTC
    USA
    B. Kohles
    12:42PM UTC
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW