5H AGO

Jared Jones betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SUN RIVER, OREGON - SEPTEMBER 15: Jared Jones of the USA team plays his shot from the second tee during day seven of the 2024 PGA Cup at the Meadows course at Sunriver Resort on September 15, 2024 in Sun River, Oregon. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Jared Jones is set to compete in the 2025 Valero Texas Open, taking place April 3-6 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course). This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Jones at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Jones' first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under par.

    Jones' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipMC73-77+8--

    Jones' recent performances

    • Jones had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of eight-over.
    • Jones has an average of -0.924 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -2.211 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Jones has averaged -4.802 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Jones' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.924
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.591
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---2.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---4.802

    Jones' advanced stats and rankings

    • Jones has averaged -0.924 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Jones has averaged -1.591 in his last five starts.
    • On the greens, Jones has posted a -2.211 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.
    • Jones has averaged -4.802 in Strokes Gained: Total over his last five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jones as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

