Jared Jones betting profile: Valero Texas Open
SUN RIVER, OREGON - SEPTEMBER 15: Jared Jones of the USA team plays his shot from the second tee during day seven of the 2024 PGA Cup at the Meadows course at Sunriver Resort on September 15, 2024 in Sun River, Oregon. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Jared Jones is set to compete in the 2025 Valero Texas Open, taking place April 3-6 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course). This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Jones' first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under par.
Jones' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
Jones' recent performances
- Jones had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of eight-over.
- Jones has an average of -0.924 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -2.211 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Jones has averaged -4.802 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jones' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.924
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.591
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.802
Jones' advanced stats and rankings
- Jones has averaged -0.924 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Jones has averaged -1.591 in his last five starts.
- On the greens, Jones has posted a -2.211 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.
- Jones has averaged -4.802 in Strokes Gained: Total over his last five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Jones as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
