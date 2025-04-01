Aaron Baddeley betting profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Aaron Baddeley returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to tee off April 3-6. Baddeley will look to improve on his previous performances at this event.
Baddeley's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T39
|72-70-74-70
|-2
|2022
|T18
|69-74-68-70
|-7
|2019
|T30
|71-70-69-71
|-7
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Baddeley's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Baddeley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 18th at 7-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Baddeley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|78
|72-70-78-74
|+10
|2.200
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T34
|67-69-68-71
|-9
|17.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T32
|67-77-70-75
|+1
|20.688
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|74-68-69
|-5
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|76
|70-67-75-71
|+3
|2.400
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T70
|73-66-73-74
|+2
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T64
|71-68-71-75
|-3
|--
Baddeley's recent performances
- Baddeley's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 32nd at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished at 1-over.
- Baddeley has an average of -0.904 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.031 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Baddeley has averaged -0.613 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Baddeley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|181
|-1.182
|-0.904
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.143
|-0.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|7
|0.560
|0.664
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|142
|-0.339
|-0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|170
|-1.104
|-0.613
Baddeley's advanced stats and rankings
- Baddeley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.182 (181st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.3 yards ranks 173rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Baddeley has sported a -0.143 mark that ranks 117th on TOUR. He ranks 174th with a 61.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Baddeley has delivered a -0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35, and he ranks 180th by breaking par 17.63% of the time.
- Baddeley has accumulated 42 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 161st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.