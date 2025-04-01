Aaron Baddeley betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Baddeley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.182 (181st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.3 yards ranks 173rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Baddeley has sported a -0.143 mark that ranks 117th on TOUR. He ranks 174th with a 61.35% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Baddeley has delivered a -0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35, and he ranks 180th by breaking par 17.63% of the time.