5H AGO

Hayden Buckley betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Hayden Buckley returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, taking place April 3-6. Last year, Buckley missed the cut at this event, looking to improve upon that performance this time around.

    Latest odds for Buckley at the Valero Texas Open.

    Buckley's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-75+4
    2023T1067-73-72-68-8
    2022MC75-73+4

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Buckley's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Buckley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 10th at 8-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Buckley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-70+3--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT5968-68-67-76-92.987
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC71-71E--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenW/D79+7--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC70-75-69-2--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC70-75+3--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6573-67-66-78E--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC76-69+1--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC68-74E--

    Buckley's recent performances

    • Buckley's best finish in his last ten appearances was tied for 59th at the Puerto Rico Open with a score of 9-under.
    • Buckley has an average of 0.199 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.423 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Buckley has averaged -0.946 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.2740.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.520-0.145
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.970-0.576
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.135-0.423
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.351-0.946

    Buckley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Buckley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.274 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Buckley is sporting a -0.520 mark this season. He has a 67.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Buckley has delivered a -1.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.93.
    • Buckley has accumulated 3 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 206th on TOUR.
    • His average Driving Distance stands at 295.9 yards this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

