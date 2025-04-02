Hayden Buckley betting profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Hayden Buckley returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, taking place April 3-6. Last year, Buckley missed the cut at this event, looking to improve upon that performance this time around.
Buckley's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|2023
|T10
|67-73-72-68
|-8
|2022
|MC
|75-73
|+4
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Buckley's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Buckley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 10th at 8-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Buckley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T59
|68-68-67-76
|-9
|2.987
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|79
|+7
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|70-75-69
|-2
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T65
|73-67-66-78
|E
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
Buckley's recent performances
- Buckley's best finish in his last ten appearances was tied for 59th at the Puerto Rico Open with a score of 9-under.
- Buckley has an average of 0.199 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.423 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Buckley has averaged -0.946 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.274
|0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.520
|-0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.970
|-0.576
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.135
|-0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.351
|-0.946
Buckley's advanced stats and rankings
- Buckley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.274 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Buckley is sporting a -0.520 mark this season. He has a 67.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Buckley has delivered a -1.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.93.
- Buckley has accumulated 3 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 206th on TOUR.
- His average Driving Distance stands at 295.9 yards this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.