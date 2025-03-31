DFS Dish: Look to Corey Conners as popular roster option at TPC San Antonio

Charley Hoffman ($7,400) makes his 15th start in the 15th event hosted at TPC San Antonio. The only time he missed playing the weekend was in 2022 after he cashed T2 in the previous two tournaments. The 2016 winner knows this place better than most. Lee Hodges ($7,500) began 2025 with a pair of top-10 paydays and did not miss the cut in his first five events. A rib injury after the WM Phoenix Open sidelined him until last week, when he closed 66-65 for a T11 in Houston. Isaiah Salinda ($7,300) is proving he is ready for rosters. The former Stanford man is on a run of six straight made cuts, which includes a T3 at VidantaWorld and a T11 last week in Houston.