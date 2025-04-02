Ben James betting profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Ben James will compete in the 2025 Valero Texas Open from April 3-6 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course). This marks James' first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is James' first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Ben James' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|June 30, 2024
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|T44
|70-70-68-72
|-8
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
Ben James' recent performances
- James had his best finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he finished tied for 44th with a score of 8-under.
- James has an average of 0.025 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.032 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- James has an average of -0.211 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.811 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- James has averaged -1.014 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ben James' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.811
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.014
Ben James' advanced stats and rankings
- James has averaged 0.025 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, James has averaged 0.032 in his past five starts.
- Around the green, James has posted an average of -0.211 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his last five tournaments.
- On the greens, James has averaged -0.811 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five starts.
- Overall, James has averaged -1.014 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for James as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.