Ben James betting profile: Valero Texas Open

James had his best finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he finished tied for 44th with a score of 8-under.

James has an average of 0.025 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.032 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

James has an average of -0.211 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.811 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.