Gary Woodland betting profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 30: Gary Woodland of the United States reacts after a birdie on the fifth hole during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 30, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Gary Woodland returns to TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. Woodland has shown strong performances at this event in recent years, aiming to build on his previous success.
Woodland's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T8
|70-67-72-70
|-9
|2021
|T6
|71-72-67-69
|-9
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Woodland's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2022, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 9-under.
- Woodland's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for sixth at 9-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Woodland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T2
|69-64-66-62
|-19
|245.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T47
|72-69-71-73
|+1
|8.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-78
|+12
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T21
|70-67-68-69
|-10
|40.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T22
|68-72-70-68
|-10
|38.273
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T16
|68-66-66-69
|-11
|49.000
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T33
|68-70-67-68
|-7
|--
Woodland's recent performances
- Woodland has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 19-under.
- Woodland has an average of -0.298 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Woodland has averaged -0.266 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.118
|-0.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.389
|0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|141
|-0.202
|-0.348
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.104
|0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.408
|-0.266
Woodland's advanced stats and rankings
- Woodland has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.118 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.2 yards ranks fourth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Woodland sports a 0.389 mark that ranks 41st on TOUR. He ranks 45th with a 68.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Woodland has delivered a 0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 91st by breaking par 22.44% of the time.
- Woodland has accumulated 381 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 46th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.