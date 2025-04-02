PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Danny Walker betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 28: Danny Walker of the United States hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 28: Danny Walker of the United States hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

    Danny Walker will tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. This will be Walker's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Walker at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Walker's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Walker's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-65-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT673-70-66-70-9250.000
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT6466-67-73-74-82.427
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT1368-71-67-65-1356.250
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT4265-74-78-74+311.750
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC68-73-71-4--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-71E--

    Walker's recent performances

    • Walker has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 9-under.
    • Walker has an average of 0.603 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Walker has averaged 1.038 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Walker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.4660.603
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green820.1260.240
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160.3950.314
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.141-0.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Total260.8461.038

    Walker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Walker has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.466 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranks 61st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sports a 0.126 mark that ranks 82nd on TOUR. He ranks 127th with a 65.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Walker has delivered a -0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 66th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.56, and he ranks 14th by breaking par 25.78% of the time.
    • Walker has accumulated 320 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 53rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R1
    Groupings Official

    Valero Texas Open

    AUS
    A. Baddeley
    12:20PM UTC
    USA
    S. Stevens
    12:20PM UTC
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    12:20PM UTC
    IRL
    P. Harrington
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    E. Cole
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    A. Putnam
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    B. Hossler
    12:31PM UTC
    SCO
    M. Laird
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    B. Burgoon
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    C. Kim
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    L. Griffin
    12:42PM UTC
    GER
    M. Schmid
    12:42PM UTC
    USA
    B. Kohles
    12:42PM UTC
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW