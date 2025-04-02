Danny Walker betting profile: Valero Texas Open
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 28: Danny Walker of the United States hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
Danny Walker will tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. This will be Walker's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Walker's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Walker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-65
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T6
|73-70-66-70
|-9
|250.000
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T64
|66-67-73-74
|-8
|2.427
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T13
|68-71-67-65
|-13
|56.250
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T42
|65-74-78-74
|+3
|11.750
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|68-73-71
|-4
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
Walker's recent performances
- Walker has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 9-under.
- Walker has an average of 0.603 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Walker has averaged 1.038 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Walker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.466
|0.603
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|0.126
|0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|16
|0.395
|0.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.141
|-0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.846
|1.038
Walker's advanced stats and rankings
- Walker has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.466 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranks 61st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sports a 0.126 mark that ranks 82nd on TOUR. He ranks 127th with a 65.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Walker has delivered a -0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 66th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.56, and he ranks 14th by breaking par 25.78% of the time.
- Walker has accumulated 320 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 53rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
