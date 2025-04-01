PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 23: Tommy Fleetwood of England plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 23, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 23: Tommy Fleetwood of England plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 23, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

    Tommy Fleetwood returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to tee off April 3-6. He'll look to improve upon his T7 finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Fleetwood at the Valero Texas Open.

    Fleetwood's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T771-69-72-68-8

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Fleetwood's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1672-70-69-69-448.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1471-66-75-71-582.500
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1175-72-69-68-4115.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT575-68-69-68-8250.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2271-70-67-70-1038.273
    Sept. 1, 2024TOUR Championship2070-67-71-67-10--
    Aug. 25, 2024BMW ChampionshipT572-69-70-69-8--
    Aug. 18, 2024FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2266-70-68-70-6--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipMC76-75+9--
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenT3465-69-66-71-920.000

    Fleetwood's recent performances

    • Fleetwood has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 8-under.
    • Fleetwood has an average of 0.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.337 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fleetwood has averaged 1.562 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.4100.409
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.7710.776
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green840.0430.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting390.3380.337
    Average Strokes Gained: Total41.5621.562

    Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fleetwood's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.771 ranks 12th on TOUR this season. His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 67.50% ranks 74th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Fleetwood sports a 0.410 mark that ranks 27th on TOUR this season. His average Driving Distance of 295.0 yards ranks 139th.
    • On the greens, Fleetwood has delivered a 0.338 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 39th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75.
    • Fleetwood ranks fourth in Strokes Gained: Total with an average of 1.562 this season.
    • He has accumulated 534 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 28th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R1
    Groupings Official

    Valero Texas Open

    AUS
    A. Baddeley
    12:20PM UTC
    USA
    S. Stevens
    12:20PM UTC
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    12:20PM UTC
    IRL
    P. Harrington
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    E. Cole
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    A. Putnam
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    B. Hossler
    12:31PM UTC
    SCO
    M. Laird
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    B. Burgoon
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    C. Kim
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    L. Griffin
    12:42PM UTC
    GER
    M. Schmid
    12:42PM UTC
    USA
    B. Kohles
    12:42PM UTC
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW