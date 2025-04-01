Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 23: Tommy Fleetwood of England plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 23, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
Tommy Fleetwood returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to tee off April 3-6. He'll look to improve upon his T7 finish from last year's tournament.
Fleetwood's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T7
|71-69-72-68
|-8
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 8-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Fleetwood's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T16
|72-70-69-69
|-4
|48.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T14
|71-66-75-71
|-5
|82.500
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T11
|75-72-69-68
|-4
|115.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T5
|75-68-69-68
|-8
|250.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T22
|71-70-67-70
|-10
|38.273
|Sept. 1, 2024
|TOUR Championship
|20
|70-67-71-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|T5
|72-69-70-69
|-8
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|66-70-68-70
|-6
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|65-69-66-71
|-9
|20.000
Fleetwood's recent performances
- Fleetwood has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 8-under.
- Fleetwood has an average of 0.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.337 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fleetwood has averaged 1.562 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.410
|0.409
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.771
|0.776
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|84
|0.043
|0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.338
|0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|4
|1.562
|1.562
Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings
- Fleetwood's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.771 ranks 12th on TOUR this season. His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 67.50% ranks 74th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Fleetwood sports a 0.410 mark that ranks 27th on TOUR this season. His average Driving Distance of 295.0 yards ranks 139th.
- On the greens, Fleetwood has delivered a 0.338 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 39th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75.
- Fleetwood ranks fourth in Strokes Gained: Total with an average of 1.562 this season.
- He has accumulated 534 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 28th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.