Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Valero Texas Open
RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 09: Takumi Kanaya of Japan prepares to play his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 09, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Takumi Kanaya returns to the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6. He'll aim to improve upon his previous appearance at this event in 2022, where he missed the cut.
Kanaya's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|77-71
|+4
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Kanaya's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Kanaya's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T34
|69-67-70-69
|-13
|12.133
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T32
|66-69-72-67
|-10
|24.250
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|72-67-70
|-7
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T37
|66-68-72-68
|-6
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-74
|+10
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
Kanaya's recent performances
- Kanaya's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he tied for 32nd with a score of 10-under.
- Kanaya has an average of 0.230 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kanaya has averaged -0.037 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.439
|0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|162
|-0.538
|-0.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|102
|-0.029
|-0.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|99
|-0.005
|0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.133
|-0.037
Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings
- Kanaya has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.439 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.4 yards ranks 172nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sports a -0.538 mark that ranks 162nd on TOUR. He ranks 57th with a 68.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kanaya has delivered a -0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 173rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.63, and he ranks 140th by breaking par 20.47% of the time.
- Kanaya has accumulated 36 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 162nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
