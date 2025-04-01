PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 09: Takumi Kanaya of Japan prepares to play his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 09, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 09: Takumi Kanaya of Japan prepares to play his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 09, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

    Takumi Kanaya returns to the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6. He'll aim to improve upon his previous appearance at this event in 2022, where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Kanaya at the Valero Texas Open.

    Kanaya's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC77-71+4

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Kanaya's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Kanaya's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-72E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT3469-67-70-69-1312.133
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT3266-69-72-67-1024.250
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-76+3--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC72-67-70-7--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT3766-68-72-68-6--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenMC76-74+10--
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipMC75-69+2--

    Kanaya's recent performances

    • Kanaya's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he tied for 32nd with a score of 10-under.
    • Kanaya has an average of 0.230 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kanaya has averaged -0.037 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.4390.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green162-0.538-0.328
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green102-0.029-0.106
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting99-0.0050.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.133-0.037

    Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kanaya has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.439 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.4 yards ranks 172nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sports a -0.538 mark that ranks 162nd on TOUR. He ranks 57th with a 68.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kanaya has delivered a -0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 173rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.63, and he ranks 140th by breaking par 20.47% of the time.
    • Kanaya has accumulated 36 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 162nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R1
    Groupings Official

    Valero Texas Open

    AUS
    A. Baddeley
    12:20PM UTC
    USA
    S. Stevens
    12:20PM UTC
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    12:20PM UTC
    IRL
    P. Harrington
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    E. Cole
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    A. Putnam
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    B. Hossler
    12:31PM UTC
    SCO
    M. Laird
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    B. Burgoon
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    C. Kim
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    L. Griffin
    12:42PM UTC
    GER
    M. Schmid
    12:42PM UTC
    USA
    B. Kohles
    12:42PM UTC
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW