Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Aldrich Potgieter will tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. This will be his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Potgieter at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Potgieter's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing 20-under.

    Potgieter's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-72E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-73+8--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldP265-61-67-71-20300.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT1566-76-67-78-146.000
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC71-72-69-4--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-70+3--
    April 28, 2024Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--

    Potgieter's recent performances

    • Potgieter has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished second with a score of 20-under.
    • Potgieter has an average of 0.523 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.222 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Potgieter has averaged 0.193 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee40.7170.523
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green164-0.585-0.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green168-0.391-0.433
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.2740.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Total930.0160.193

    Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings

    • Potgieter has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.717 (fourth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.4 yards ranks first on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Potgieter has sported a -0.585 mark that ranks 164th on TOUR. He ranks 141st with a 64.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Potgieter has delivered a 0.274 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranks 93rd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Potgieter has accumulated 346 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 50th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

