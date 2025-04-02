Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Aldrich Potgieter will tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. This will be his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Potgieter's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing 20-under.
Potgieter's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-73
|+8
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|P2
|65-61-67-71
|-20
|300.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T15
|66-76-67-78
|-1
|46.000
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|71-72-69
|-4
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|April 28, 2024
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
Potgieter's recent performances
- Potgieter has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished second with a score of 20-under.
- Potgieter has an average of 0.523 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.222 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Potgieter has averaged 0.193 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.717
|0.523
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|164
|-0.585
|-0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|168
|-0.391
|-0.433
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.274
|0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|0.016
|0.193
Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings
- Potgieter has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.717 (fourth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.4 yards ranks first on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Potgieter has sported a -0.585 mark that ranks 164th on TOUR. He ranks 141st with a 64.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Potgieter has delivered a 0.274 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranks 93rd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Potgieter has accumulated 346 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 50th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
