Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: Valero Texas Open
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 14: Matthew Fitzpatrick of England plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images)
Matt Fitzpatrick returns to TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) for the 2025 Valero Texas Open from April 3-6. He'll look to improve on his T10 finish from last year's tournament.
Fitzpatrick's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T10
|71-74-70-67
|-6
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Fitzpatrick's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|78-69-69-72
|E
|40.056
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|49
|74-70-74-75
|+5
|13.500
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T48
|73-67-72-69
|-7
|13.050
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T24
|73-65-66-68
|-20
|43.000
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|T28
|74-72-71-70
|-1
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T18
|70-65-68-70
|-7
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T50
|70-78-73-72
|+9
|11.250
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T39
|67-69-66-70
|-8
|14.000
Fitzpatrick's recent performances
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 7-under.
- Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.053 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick has averaged -0.631 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.193
|0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.386
|-0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|165
|-0.356
|-0.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.193
|0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.356
|-0.631
Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings
- Fitzpatrick has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.193 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.0 yards ranks 130th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sports a -0.386 mark that ranks 151st on TOUR. He ranks 51st with a 68.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick has delivered a 0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.20, and he ranks 45th by breaking par 24.17% of the time.
- Fitzpatrick has accumulated 110 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 119th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
