PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 14: Matthew Fitzpatrick of England plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 14: Matthew Fitzpatrick of England plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images)

    Matt Fitzpatrick returns to TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) for the 2025 Valero Texas Open from April 3-6. He'll look to improve on his T10 finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at the Valero Texas Open.

    Fitzpatrick's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1071-74-70-67-6

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Fitzpatrick's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-72+6--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2278-69-69-72E40.056
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis Invitational4974-70-74-75+513.500
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4873-67-72-69-713.050
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT2473-65-66-68-2043.000
    Aug. 25, 2024BMW ChampionshipT2874-72-71-70-1--
    Aug. 18, 2024FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1870-65-68-70-7--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT5070-78-73-72+911.250
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenT3967-69-66-70-814.000

    Fitzpatrick's recent performances

    • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 7-under.
    • Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.053 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fitzpatrick has averaged -0.631 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.1930.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green151-0.386-0.333
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green165-0.356-0.474
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting600.1930.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.356-0.631

    Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fitzpatrick has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.193 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.0 yards ranks 130th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sports a -0.386 mark that ranks 151st on TOUR. He ranks 51st with a 68.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fitzpatrick has delivered a 0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.20, and he ranks 45th by breaking par 24.17% of the time.
    • Fitzpatrick has accumulated 110 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 119th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R1
    Groupings Official

    Valero Texas Open

    AUS
    A. Baddeley
    12:20PM UTC
    USA
    S. Stevens
    12:20PM UTC
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    12:20PM UTC
    IRL
    P. Harrington
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    E. Cole
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    A. Putnam
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    B. Hossler
    12:31PM UTC
    SCO
    M. Laird
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    B. Burgoon
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    C. Kim
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    L. Griffin
    12:42PM UTC
    GER
    M. Schmid
    12:42PM UTC
    USA
    B. Kohles
    12:42PM UTC
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW