Sam Burns betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Sam Burns returns to TPC San Antonio for the Valero Texas Open, taking place April 3-6. Burns' last appearance at this event was in 2021, where he missed the cut.
Burns' recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|2019
|T23
|72-69-73-66
|-8
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Burns' most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Burns' best finish at this event came in 2019, when he finished tied for 23rd at 8-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Burns' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T48
|76-71-73-74
|+6
|13.875
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|71-74-72-69
|-2
|38.071
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T49
|70-69-74-66
|-5
|7.288
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T22
|68-69-70-71
|-10
|38.273
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T29
|68-66-73-67
|-14
|26.500
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T8
|72-66-66-65
|-23
|155.000
|Sep. 1, 2024
|TOUR Championship
|T12
|67-68-68-70
|-15
|--
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|T2
|73-68-71-65
|-11
|--
Burns' recent performances
- Burns has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 11-under.
- Burns has an average of -0.033 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.839 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Burns has averaged -0.185 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Burns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.106
|-0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|171
|-0.678
|-0.874
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|88
|0.025
|-0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|0.789
|0.839
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.241
|-0.185
Burns' advanced stats and rankings
- Burns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.106 (80th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranks 56th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burns has sported a -0.678 mark that ranks 171st on TOUR. He ranks 79th with a 67.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Burns has delivered a 0.789 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he ranks 19th by breaking par 25.40% of the time.
- Burns has accumulated 279 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 60th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
