PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Sam Burns betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Burns betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Sam Burns returns to TPC San Antonio for the Valero Texas Open, taking place April 3-6. Burns' last appearance at this event was in 2021, where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Burns at the Valero Texas Open.

    Burns' recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021MC75-74+5
    2019T2372-69-73-66-8

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Burns' most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Burns' best finish at this event came in 2019, when he finished tied for 23rd at 8-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Burns' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4876-71-73-74+613.875
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT2471-74-72-69-238.071
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT4970-69-74-66-57.288
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2268-69-70-71-1038.273
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT2968-66-73-67-1426.500
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT872-66-66-65-23155.000
    Sep. 1, 2024TOUR ChampionshipT1267-68-68-70-15--
    Aug. 25, 2024BMW ChampionshipT273-68-71-65-11--

    Burns' recent performances

    • Burns has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 11-under.
    • Burns has an average of -0.033 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.839 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Burns has averaged -0.185 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Burns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee800.106-0.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green171-0.678-0.874
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green880.025-0.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting50.7890.839
    Average Strokes Gained: Total730.241-0.185

    Burns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Burns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.106 (80th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranks 56th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burns has sported a -0.678 mark that ranks 171st on TOUR. He ranks 79th with a 67.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Burns has delivered a 0.789 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he ranks 19th by breaking par 25.40% of the time.
    • Burns has accumulated 279 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 60th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R1
    Groupings Official

    Valero Texas Open

    AUS
    A. Baddeley
    12:20PM UTC
    USA
    S. Stevens
    12:20PM UTC
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    12:20PM UTC
    IRL
    P. Harrington
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    E. Cole
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    A. Putnam
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    B. Hossler
    12:31PM UTC
    SCO
    M. Laird
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    B. Burgoon
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    C. Kim
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    L. Griffin
    12:42PM UTC
    GER
    M. Schmid
    12:42PM UTC
    USA
    B. Kohles
    12:42PM UTC
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW