Zach Johnson betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Zach Johnson betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Zach Johnson returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, scheduled for April 3-6. Johnson's most recent appearance at this event in 2024 resulted in a missed cut.

    Latest odds for Johnson at the Valero Texas Open.

    Johnson's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-76+2
    2022T1372-71-70-67-8
    2021MC71-76+3

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Johnson's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Johnson's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he tied for 13th at 8-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Johnson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-70-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4266-66-70-74-811.750
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT4866-77-71-78+48.750
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC69-67-73-7--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT2166-66-70-68-1035.833
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipT3368-67-68-69-821.100
    July 28, 20243M OpenT5368-71-69-72-46.050

    Johnson's recent performances

    • Johnson's best finish in his last 10 appearances was a tie for 21st at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished with a score of 10-under.
    • Johnson has an average of -0.381 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.507 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Johnson has averaged -0.352 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee159-0.392-0.381
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green142-0.301-0.583
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green570.1580.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting200.4980.507
    Average Strokes Gained: Total96-0.037-0.352

    Johnson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Johnson's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.392 ranks 159th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 285.1 yards ranks 177th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Johnson sports a -0.301 mark that ranks 142nd on TOUR. He ranks 57th with a 68.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Johnson has delivered a 0.498 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 20th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 102nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranks 135th by breaking par 20.76% of the time.
    • Johnson has accumulated 56 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 146th in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

