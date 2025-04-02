Zach Johnson betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Zach Johnson returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, scheduled for April 3-6. Johnson's most recent appearance at this event in 2024 resulted in a missed cut.
Johnson's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|2022
|T13
|72-71-70-67
|-8
|2021
|MC
|71-76
|+3
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Johnson's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Johnson's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he tied for 13th at 8-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Johnson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T42
|66-66-70-74
|-8
|11.750
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T48
|66-77-71-78
|+4
|8.750
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-73
|-7
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T21
|66-66-70-68
|-10
|35.833
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|T33
|68-67-68-69
|-8
|21.100
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|T53
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|6.050
Johnson's recent performances
- Johnson's best finish in his last 10 appearances was a tie for 21st at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished with a score of 10-under.
- Johnson has an average of -0.381 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.507 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Johnson has averaged -0.352 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.392
|-0.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.301
|-0.583
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|57
|0.158
|0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.498
|0.507
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|-0.037
|-0.352
Johnson's advanced stats and rankings
- Johnson's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.392 ranks 159th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 285.1 yards ranks 177th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Johnson sports a -0.301 mark that ranks 142nd on TOUR. He ranks 57th with a 68.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Johnson has delivered a 0.498 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 20th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 102nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranks 135th by breaking par 20.76% of the time.
- Johnson has accumulated 56 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 146th in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
