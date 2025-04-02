Jake Knapp betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Knapp has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.

Knapp has an average of 0.100 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.912 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.