Jake Knapp betting profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Jake Knapp will tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Knapp's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Knapp's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T27
|68-67-65-71
|-9
|29.500
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T12
|69-68-72-73
|-6
|125.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T6
|59-70-68-72
|-15
|91.667
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T25
|67-72-68-66
|-11
|31.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T17
|71-71-74-69
|-3
|56.286
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T44
|67-71-72-68
|-6
|10.600
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T33
|65-72-70-72
|-9
|24.214
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T32
|71-73-71-74
|+1
|20.688
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|73-71-65
|-7
|--
Knapp's recent performances
- Knapp has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
- Knapp has an average of 0.100 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.912 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Knapp has averaged 1.087 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|146
|-0.247
|0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.317
|0.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|130
|-0.139
|-0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.572
|0.912
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.503
|1.087
Knapp's advanced stats and rankings
- Knapp has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.247 (146th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranks 32nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knapp is sporting a 0.317 mark that ranks 47th on TOUR. He ranks 83rd with a 66.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Knapp is delivering a 0.572 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.51, and he ranks 16th by breaking par 25.61% of the time.
- Knapp has accumulated 399 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 45th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.