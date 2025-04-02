PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Jake Knapp betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Jake Knapp will tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    • This is Knapp's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Knapp's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT2768-67-65-71-929.500
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-77+9--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1269-68-72-73-6125.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT659-70-68-72-1591.667
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT2567-72-68-66-1131.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1771-71-74-69-356.286
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT4467-71-72-68-610.600
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3365-72-70-72-924.214
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT3271-73-71-74+120.688
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC73-71-65-7--

    Knapp's recent performances

    • Knapp has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
    • Knapp has an average of 0.100 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.912 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Knapp has averaged 1.087 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee146-0.2470.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.3170.390
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130-0.139-0.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130.5720.912
    Average Strokes Gained: Total500.5031.087

    Knapp's advanced stats and rankings

    • Knapp has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.247 (146th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranks 32nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knapp is sporting a 0.317 mark that ranks 47th on TOUR. He ranks 83rd with a 66.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Knapp is delivering a 0.572 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.51, and he ranks 16th by breaking par 25.61% of the time.
    • Knapp has accumulated 399 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 45th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

