Steven Fisk betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Fisk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.489 (16th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards ranks 17th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk sports a 0.098 mark that ranks 85th on TOUR. He ranks fifth with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Fisk has delivered a -0.929 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 179th on TOUR. He ranks 181st with a Putts Per Round average of 30.22, and he ranks 151st by breaking par 19.96% of the time.