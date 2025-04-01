PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Steven Fisk betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Steven Fisk will compete in the 2025 Valero Texas Open from April 3-6 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course). This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Fisk at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Fisk's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Fisk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-67-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2876-68-70-68-225.813
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT467-67-67-68-1972.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT1769-64-69-70-1244.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC75-70+3--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT6369-76-75-75+74.200
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC73-74-67-2--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT4972-65-67-73-5--

    Fisk's recent performances

    • Fisk has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 19-under.
    • Fisk has an average of 0.286 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.203 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fisk has averaged 0.694 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160.4890.286
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green850.0980.360
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green270.2880.251
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting179-0.929-0.203
    Average Strokes Gained: Total100-0.0530.694

    Fisk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fisk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.489 (16th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards ranks 17th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk sports a 0.098 mark that ranks 85th on TOUR. He ranks fifth with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fisk has delivered a -0.929 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 179th on TOUR. He ranks 181st with a Putts Per Round average of 30.22, and he ranks 151st by breaking par 19.96% of the time.
    • Fisk has accumulated 147 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 98th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R1
    Groupings Official

    Valero Texas Open

    AUS
    A. Baddeley
    12:20PM UTC
    USA
    S. Stevens
    12:20PM UTC
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    12:20PM UTC
    IRL
    P. Harrington
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    E. Cole
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    A. Putnam
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    B. Hossler
    12:31PM UTC
    SCO
    M. Laird
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    B. Burgoon
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    C. Kim
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    L. Griffin
    12:42PM UTC
    GER
    M. Schmid
    12:42PM UTC
    USA
    B. Kohles
    12:42PM UTC
