Steven Fisk betting profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Steven Fisk will compete in the 2025 Valero Texas Open from April 3-6 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course). This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Fisk's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Fisk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|76-68-70-68
|-2
|25.813
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T4
|67-67-67-68
|-19
|72.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T17
|69-64-69-70
|-12
|44.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T63
|69-76-75-75
|+7
|4.200
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|73-74-67
|-2
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T49
|72-65-67-73
|-5
|--
Fisk's recent performances
- Fisk has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 19-under.
- Fisk has an average of 0.286 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.203 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fisk has averaged 0.694 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.489
|0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.098
|0.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|27
|0.288
|0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|179
|-0.929
|-0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|-0.053
|0.694
Fisk's advanced stats and rankings
- Fisk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.489 (16th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards ranks 17th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk sports a 0.098 mark that ranks 85th on TOUR. He ranks fifth with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fisk has delivered a -0.929 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 179th on TOUR. He ranks 181st with a Putts Per Round average of 30.22, and he ranks 151st by breaking par 19.96% of the time.
- Fisk has accumulated 147 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 98th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.