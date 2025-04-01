PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Ryder betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Sam Ryder returns to the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for third in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Ryder at the Valero Texas Open.

    Ryder's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC80-77+13
    2023T371-70-68-66-13
    2022MC77-71+4
    2021MC75-79+10
    2019T4273-66-73-71-5

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Ryder's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 13-over.
    • Ryder's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for third at 13-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Ryder's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6166-70-70-71-34.600
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1671-70-70-69-448.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1468-71-72-72-582.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4864-72-71-70-77.750
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT5969-69-69-72-54.900
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT3670-70-67-70-716.500
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT2571-74-71-72E31.000
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT4367-66-71-72-1210.438
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT2165-70-68-67-1035.833
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC72-76+6--

    Ryder's recent performances

    • Ryder has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 5-under.
    • Ryder has an average of -0.061 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.120 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ryder has averaged 0.578 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee156-0.310-0.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.251-0.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green122-0.111-0.414
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting30.8571.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Total320.6870.578

    Ryder's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ryder has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.310 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.6 yards ranks 92nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ryder sports a 0.251 mark that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a 67.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ryder has delivered a 0.857 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and he ranks 80th by breaking par 22.69% of the time.
    • Ryder has accumulated 242 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 67th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

