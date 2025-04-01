Sam Ryder betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Ryder has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.310 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.6 yards ranks 92nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ryder sports a 0.251 mark that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a 67.90% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Ryder has delivered a 0.857 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and he ranks 80th by breaking par 22.69% of the time.