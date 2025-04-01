Sam Ryder betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Sam Ryder returns to the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for third in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Ryder's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|80-77
|+13
|2023
|T3
|71-70-68-66
|-13
|2022
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|2021
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|2019
|T42
|73-66-73-71
|-5
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Ryder's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 13-over.
- Ryder's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for third at 13-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Ryder's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T61
|66-70-70-71
|-3
|4.600
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T16
|71-70-70-69
|-4
|48.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T14
|68-71-72-72
|-5
|82.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T48
|64-72-71-70
|-7
|7.750
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T59
|69-69-69-72
|-5
|4.900
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T36
|70-70-67-70
|-7
|16.500
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T25
|71-74-71-72
|E
|31.000
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T43
|67-66-71-72
|-12
|10.438
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T21
|65-70-68-67
|-10
|35.833
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
Ryder's recent performances
- Ryder has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 5-under.
- Ryder has an average of -0.061 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.120 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ryder has averaged 0.578 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.310
|-0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.251
|-0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|122
|-0.111
|-0.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|0.857
|1.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.687
|0.578
Ryder's advanced stats and rankings
- Ryder has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.310 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.6 yards ranks 92nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ryder sports a 0.251 mark that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a 67.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ryder has delivered a 0.857 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and he ranks 80th by breaking par 22.69% of the time.
- Ryder has accumulated 242 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 67th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
