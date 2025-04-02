Sami Valimaki betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Valimaki has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished fourth with a score of 17-under.

Valimaki has an average of -0.353 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.479 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.