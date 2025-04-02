PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Sami Valimaki betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Sami Valimaki is set to compete in the 2025 Valero Texas Open, taking place April 3-6 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course). This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Valimaki's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Valimaki's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston Open470-67-64-62-17135.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT3667-75-70-71-117.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6970-71-82-74+96.375
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4863-72-73-69-77.750
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT3466-67-72-70-917.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC73-71+2--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT1568-75-73-71-146.000
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC67-71-77-1--
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT6772-69-70-71+2--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC68-75+1--

    Valimaki's recent performances

    • Valimaki has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished fourth with a score of 17-under.
    • Valimaki has an average of -0.353 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.479 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Valimaki has averaged 0.628 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.262-0.353
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.6051.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green171-0.408-0.501
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.5540.479
    Average Strokes Gained: Total520.4890.628

    Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings

    • Valimaki has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.605 this season, ranking 16th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Putting, Valimaki has delivered a 0.554 mark this season, which places him 16th on TOUR.
    • Valimaki's Greens in Regulation percentage stands at 67.62%, ranking him 69th on TOUR this season.
    • His average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranks 87th on TOUR in the current season.
    • Valimaki has accumulated 230 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 71st in the standings.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

