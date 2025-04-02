Sami Valimaki betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Sami Valimaki is set to compete in the 2025 Valero Texas Open, taking place April 3-6 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course). This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Valimaki's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Valimaki's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|4
|70-67-64-62
|-17
|135.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T36
|67-75-70-71
|-1
|17.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T69
|70-71-82-74
|+9
|6.375
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T48
|63-72-73-69
|-7
|7.750
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T34
|66-67-72-70
|-9
|17.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T15
|68-75-73-71
|-1
|46.000
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|67-71-77
|-1
|--
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T67
|72-69-70-71
|+2
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
Valimaki's recent performances
- Valimaki has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished fourth with a score of 17-under.
- Valimaki has an average of -0.353 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.479 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Valimaki has averaged 0.628 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.262
|-0.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.605
|1.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|171
|-0.408
|-0.501
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.554
|0.479
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.489
|0.628
Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings
- Valimaki has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.605 this season, ranking 16th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Putting, Valimaki has delivered a 0.554 mark this season, which places him 16th on TOUR.
- Valimaki's Greens in Regulation percentage stands at 67.62%, ranking him 69th on TOUR this season.
- His average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranks 87th on TOUR in the current season.
- Valimaki has accumulated 230 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 71st in the standings.
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
