Kevin Velo betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Kevin Velo will tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Velo's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Velo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T57
|68-70-72-77
|+3
|5.000
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T40
|69-66-71-70
|-12
|8.711
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-80
|+10
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|76-70-69
|-1
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
Velo's recent performances
- Velo's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 40th with a score of 12-under.
- He has an average of -0.010 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Velo has an average of -0.285 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.429 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Velo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.071
|-0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.232
|0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|144
|-0.226
|-0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|167
|-0.585
|-0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|164
|-0.971
|-0.429
Velo's advanced stats and rankings
- Velo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.071 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.8 yards ranks 132nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Velo sports a -0.232 mark that ranks 133rd on TOUR. He ranks 125th with a 65.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Velo has delivered a -0.585 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 167th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 164th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.57, and he ranks 142nd by breaking par 20.37% of the time.
- Velo has accumulated 14 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 187th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Velo as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
