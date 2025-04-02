PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Kevin Velo betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Velo betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Kevin Velo will tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Velo at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Velo's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Velo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-67-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5768-70-72-77+35.000
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4069-66-71-70-128.711
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-70-2--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC69-74+1--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-80+10--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC76-70-69-1--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--

    Velo's recent performances

    • Velo's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 40th with a score of 12-under.
    • He has an average of -0.010 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Velo has an average of -0.285 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.429 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Velo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee880.071-0.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green133-0.2320.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green144-0.226-0.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting167-0.585-0.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Total164-0.971-0.429

    Velo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Velo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.071 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.8 yards ranks 132nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Velo sports a -0.232 mark that ranks 133rd on TOUR. He ranks 125th with a 65.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Velo has delivered a -0.585 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 167th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 164th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.57, and he ranks 142nd by breaking par 20.37% of the time.
    • Velo has accumulated 14 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 187th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Velo as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R1
    Groupings Official

    Valero Texas Open

    AUS
    A. Baddeley
    12:20PM UTC
    USA
    S. Stevens
    12:20PM UTC
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    12:20PM UTC
    IRL
    P. Harrington
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    E. Cole
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    A. Putnam
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    B. Hossler
    12:31PM UTC
    SCO
    M. Laird
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    B. Burgoon
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    C. Kim
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    L. Griffin
    12:42PM UTC
    GER
    M. Schmid
    12:42PM UTC
    USA
    B. Kohles
    12:42PM UTC
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW