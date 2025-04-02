PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Chris Gotterup betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chris Gotterup betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Chris Gotterup returns to the Valero Texas Open after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Gotterup at the Valero Texas Open.

    Gotterup's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC76-73+5

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Gotterup's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Gotterup's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1869-68-67-66-1041.167
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1663-70-70-70-1526.665
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-66-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-71-1--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT2571-69-73-75E31.000
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC67-75-67-7--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-69E--

    Gotterup's recent performances

    • Gotterup has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.
    • Gotterup has an average of 0.158 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.210 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gotterup has averaged 0.015 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee119-0.0550.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green122-0.163-0.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green157-0.3000.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting107-0.069-0.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Total140-0.5870.015

    Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gotterup has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.055 (119th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards ranks 17th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup sports a -0.163 mark that ranks 122nd on TOUR. He ranks 20th with a 70.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gotterup has delivered a -0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.29, and he ranks 105th by breaking par 22.04% of the time.
    • Gotterup has accumulated 114 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 116th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

