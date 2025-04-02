Chris Gotterup betting profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Chris Gotterup returns to the Valero Texas Open after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Gotterup's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|76-73
|+5
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Gotterup's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Gotterup's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|69-68-67-66
|-10
|41.167
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|63-70-70-70
|-15
|26.665
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T25
|71-69-73-75
|E
|31.000
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|67-75-67
|-7
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
Gotterup's recent performances
- Gotterup has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.
- Gotterup has an average of 0.158 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.210 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup has averaged 0.015 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.055
|0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.163
|-0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|157
|-0.300
|0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.069
|-0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|140
|-0.587
|0.015
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.055 (119th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards ranks 17th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup sports a -0.163 mark that ranks 122nd on TOUR. He ranks 20th with a 70.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gotterup has delivered a -0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.29, and he ranks 105th by breaking par 22.04% of the time.
- Gotterup has accumulated 114 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 116th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.