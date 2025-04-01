Andrew Novak betting profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Andrew Novak returns to TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, which runs April 3-6. He'll look to improve on his previous performances at this event.
Novak's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T58
|73-71-70-75
|+1
|2023
|9
|69-72-70-68
|-9
|2022
|MC
|76-70
|+2
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Novak's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 58th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Novak's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished ninth at 9-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Novak's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T42
|69-72-68-75
|E
|12.100
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T34
|74-73-65-78
|+2
|25.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T13
|71-71-74-68
|-4
|95.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T13
|69-65-75-67
|-12
|95.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|70-72-66-74
|-6
|190.000
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|75-74-72
|+5
|--
Novak's recent performances
- Novak has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished third with a score of 6-under.
- Novak has an average of 0.415 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Novak has averaged -0.251 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.199
|0.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.262
|-0.760
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|10
|0.430
|0.591
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|83
|0.051
|-0.496
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.417
|-0.251
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.199 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak sports a -0.262 mark that ranks 137th on TOUR. He ranks 173rd with a 61.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Novak has delivered a 0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranks 142nd by breaking par 20.37% of the time.
- Novak has accumulated 418 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 44th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.