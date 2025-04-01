PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Andrew Novak betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Andrew Novak returns to TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, which runs April 3-6. He'll look to improve on his previous performances at this event.

    Latest odds for Novak at the Valero Texas Open.

    Novak's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5873-71-70-75+1
    2023969-72-70-68-9
    2022MC76-70+2

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Novak's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 58th after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Novak's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished ninth at 9-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Novak's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-68-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4269-72-68-75E12.100
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-70+3--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3474-73-65-78+225.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC66-75-1--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1371-71-74-68-495.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC69-72-1--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1369-65-75-67-1295.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance Open370-72-66-74-6190.000
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC75-74-72+5--

    Novak's recent performances

    • Novak has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished third with a score of 6-under.
    • Novak has an average of 0.415 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Novak has averaged -0.251 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.1990.415
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.262-0.760
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100.4300.591
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting830.051-0.496
    Average Strokes Gained: Total580.417-0.251

    Novak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Novak has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.199 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak sports a -0.262 mark that ranks 137th on TOUR. He ranks 173rd with a 61.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Novak has delivered a 0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranks 142nd by breaking par 20.37% of the time.
    • Novak has accumulated 418 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 44th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

