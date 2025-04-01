Andrew Novak betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Novak has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished third with a score of 6-under.

Novak has an average of 0.415 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.