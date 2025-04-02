PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Cameron Young betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

    Cameron Young will tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Young at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Young's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Young's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC76-75+9--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6170-70-81-73+67.875
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC82-71+9--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC78-72+6--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT1274-64-66-67-1360.667
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7273-73-74-69+15.250
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC69-74-75+2--
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT866-67-68-68-23155.000
    Aug. 25, 2024BMW ChampionshipT4375-71-69-77+4--

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Sentry, where he tied for eighth with a score of 23-under.
    • Young has an average of -0.390 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has averaged -1.667 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.126-0.390
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green178-0.890-0.827
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green124-0.113-0.548
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.2530.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Total144-0.623-1.667

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.126 (74th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranks 16th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young is sporting a -0.890 mark that ranks 178th on TOUR. He ranks 175th with a 60.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Young has delivered a 0.253 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.30, and he ranks 84th by breaking par 22.63% of the time.
    • Young has accumulated 229 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 73rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

