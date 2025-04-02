Cameron Young betting profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Cameron Young will tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Young's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Young's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T61
|70-70-81-73
|+6
|7.875
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|82-71
|+9
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T12
|74-64-66-67
|-13
|60.667
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|72
|73-73-74-69
|+1
|5.250
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|69-74-75
|+2
|--
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T8
|66-67-68-68
|-23
|155.000
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|T43
|75-71-69-77
|+4
|--
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Sentry, where he tied for eighth with a score of 23-under.
- Young has an average of -0.390 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Young has averaged -1.667 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.126
|-0.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|178
|-0.890
|-0.827
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|124
|-0.113
|-0.548
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.253
|0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-0.623
|-1.667
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.126 (74th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranks 16th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young is sporting a -0.890 mark that ranks 178th on TOUR. He ranks 175th with a 60.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Young has delivered a 0.253 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.30, and he ranks 84th by breaking par 22.63% of the time.
- Young has accumulated 229 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 73rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.