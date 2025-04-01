Chan Kim betting profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Chan Kim returns to TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, Kim finished tied for 14th with a score of 5-under.
Chan Kim's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T14
|70-72-72-69
|-5
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Chan Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|69-68-69-67
|-7
|13.563
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|66-69-72-66
|-15
|26.665
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|69-66-68-71
|-10
|21.214
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T17
|68-71-67-66
|-12
|44.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T42
|68-77-70-76
|+3
|11.750
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|75-66-69
|-6
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T53
|66-71-69-68
|-6
|6.050
Chan Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.381 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged -0.087 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Chan Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-0.423
|-0.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.395
|0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|79
|0.058
|0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|0.042
|-0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.072
|-0.087
Chan Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.395 (37th) this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim is sporting a 0.058 mark that ranks 79th on TOUR. He ranks 65th with a 67.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a 0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82.
- Kim has accumulated 123 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 110th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.