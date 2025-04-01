PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Chan Kim betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chan Kim betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Chan Kim returns to TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, Kim finished tied for 14th with a score of 5-under.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Valero Texas Open.

    Chan Kim's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1470-72-72-69-5

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Chan Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3969-68-69-67-713.563
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1666-69-72-66-1526.665
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3269-66-68-71-1021.214
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT1768-71-67-66-1244.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT4268-77-70-76+311.750
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC75-66-69-6--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT5366-71-69-68-66.050

    Chan Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.
    • Kim has an average of -0.381 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged -0.087 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Chan Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee162-0.423-0.381
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.3950.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green790.0580.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting880.042-0.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Total860.072-0.087

    Chan Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.395 (37th) this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim is sporting a 0.058 mark that ranks 79th on TOUR. He ranks 65th with a 67.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim has delivered a 0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82.
    • Kim has accumulated 123 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 110th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R1
    Groupings Official

    Valero Texas Open

    AUS
    A. Baddeley
    12:20PM UTC
    USA
    S. Stevens
    12:20PM UTC
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    12:20PM UTC
    IRL
    P. Harrington
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    E. Cole
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    A. Putnam
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    B. Hossler
    12:31PM UTC
    SCO
    M. Laird
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    B. Burgoon
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    C. Kim
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    L. Griffin
    12:42PM UTC
    GER
    M. Schmid
    12:42PM UTC
    USA
    B. Kohles
    12:42PM UTC
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW