David Skinns betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Skinns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.723 (175th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranks 53rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Skinns sports a -0.129 mark that ranks 114th on TOUR. He ranks 159th with a 63.04% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Skinns has delivered a 0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranks 171st by breaking par 18.60% of the time.