David Skinns betting profile: Valero Texas Open
PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 20: David Skinns of England plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
David Skinns returns to the Valero Texas Open, set to tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6. The Englishman will look to improve upon his previous performances in this event.
Skinns' recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|2022
|T48
|68-70-77-70
|-3
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Skinns' most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Skinns' best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 48th at 3-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Skinns' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|73-64-70-68
|-5
|6.125
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T49
|68-70-69-72
|-5
|7.288
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-79
|+8
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|67-75-72
|-2
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
Skinns' recent performances
- Skinns' best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 49th at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished with a score of 5-under.
- Skinns has an average of -0.526 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Skinns has averaged -1.236 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|175
|-0.723
|-0.526
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.129
|-0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|117
|-0.085
|-0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|0.027
|-0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|160
|-0.910
|-1.236
Skinns' advanced stats and rankings
- Skinns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.723 (175th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranks 53rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Skinns sports a -0.129 mark that ranks 114th on TOUR. He ranks 159th with a 63.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Skinns has delivered a 0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranks 171st by breaking par 18.60% of the time.
- Skinns has accumulated 13 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 188th in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
