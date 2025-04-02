PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

David Skinns betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 20: David Skinns of England plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 20: David Skinns of England plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

    David Skinns returns to the Valero Texas Open, set to tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6. The Englishman will look to improve upon his previous performances in this event.

    Latest odds for Skinns at the Valero Texas Open.

    Skinns' recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC75-77+8
    2022T4868-70-77-70-3

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Skinns' most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Skinns' best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 48th at 3-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Skinns' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5273-64-70-68-56.125
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-74+6--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-75E--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC73-72+3--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT4968-70-69-72-57.288
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-79+8--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC67-75-72-2--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-68-2--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC78-71+7--

    Skinns' recent performances

    • Skinns' best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 49th at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished with a score of 5-under.
    • Skinns has an average of -0.526 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Skinns has averaged -1.236 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee175-0.723-0.526
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.129-0.208
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green117-0.085-0.271
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting920.027-0.231
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160-0.910-1.236

    Skinns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Skinns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.723 (175th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranks 53rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Skinns sports a -0.129 mark that ranks 114th on TOUR. He ranks 159th with a 63.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Skinns has delivered a 0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranks 171st by breaking par 18.60% of the time.
    • Skinns has accumulated 13 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 188th in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R1
    Groupings Official

    Valero Texas Open

    AUS
    A. Baddeley
    12:20PM UTC
    USA
    S. Stevens
    12:20PM UTC
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    12:20PM UTC
    IRL
    P. Harrington
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    E. Cole
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    A. Putnam
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    B. Hossler
    12:31PM UTC
    SCO
    M. Laird
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    B. Burgoon
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    C. Kim
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    L. Griffin
    12:42PM UTC
    GER
    M. Schmid
    12:42PM UTC
    USA
    B. Kohles
    12:42PM UTC
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW