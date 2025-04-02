Jackson Suber betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Jackson Suber tees off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. This marks Suber's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Suber's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Suber's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|66-66-70-73
|-5
|6.125
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T42
|69-66-70-71
|-8
|11.750
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T56
|73-69-75-77
|+6
|5.200
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|65-77-71
|-3
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T6
|66-70-66-65
|-13
|88.750
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|73
|69-73-81-75
|+18
|--
Suber's recent performances
- Suber has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 13-under.
- Suber has an average of -0.625 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Suber has averaged -0.744 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Suber's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|160
|-0.394
|-0.625
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.780
|0.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|138
|-0.194
|-0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.068
|-0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.260
|-0.744
Suber's advanced stats and rankings
- Suber has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.780 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranks 69th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Suber sports a -0.394 mark that ranks 160th on TOUR. He ranks 133rd with a 64.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Suber has delivered a 0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.72, and he ranks 66th by breaking par 23.11% of the time.
- Suber has accumulated 112 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 118th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
