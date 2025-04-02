PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Jackson Suber betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jackson Suber betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Jackson Suber tees off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. This marks Suber's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Suber at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Suber's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Suber's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5266-66-70-73-56.125
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC77-74+9--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-70+3--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4269-66-70-71-811.750
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-71-1--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT5673-69-75-77+65.200
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC65-77-71-3--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT666-70-66-65-1388.750
    June 16, 2024U.S. Open7369-73-81-75+18--

    Suber's recent performances

    • Suber has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 13-under.
    • Suber has an average of -0.625 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Suber has averaged -0.744 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Suber's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160-0.394-0.625
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.7800.438
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green138-0.194-0.330
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.068-0.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Total710.260-0.744

    Suber's advanced stats and rankings

    • Suber has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.780 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranks 69th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Suber sports a -0.394 mark that ranks 160th on TOUR. He ranks 133rd with a 64.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Suber has delivered a 0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.72, and he ranks 66th by breaking par 23.11% of the time.
    • Suber has accumulated 112 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 118th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R1
    Groupings Official

    Valero Texas Open

    AUS
    A. Baddeley
    12:20PM UTC
    USA
    S. Stevens
    12:20PM UTC
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    12:20PM UTC
    IRL
    P. Harrington
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    E. Cole
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    A. Putnam
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    B. Hossler
    12:31PM UTC
    SCO
    M. Laird
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    B. Burgoon
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    C. Kim
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    L. Griffin
    12:42PM UTC
    GER
    M. Schmid
    12:42PM UTC
    USA
    B. Kohles
    12:42PM UTC
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW