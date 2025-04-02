Jackson Suber betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Suber has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.780 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranks 69th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Suber sports a -0.394 mark that ranks 160th on TOUR. He ranks 133rd with a 64.67% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Suber has delivered a 0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.72, and he ranks 66th by breaking par 23.11% of the time.