Ryan Fox betting profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Ryan Fox will compete in the 2025 Valero Texas Open, held April 3-6 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course). Fox will be looking to improve on his recent performances at this event.
Fox's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-79
|+5
|2023
|MC
|75-75
|+6
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Fox's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Fox's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T15
|68-65-65-71
|-11
|53.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T47
|68-74-74-69
|+1
|8.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|72-70-72-70
|-4
|48.300
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T63
|72-66-71-72
|-3
|4.200
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T65
|72-70-68-71
|+1
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|T34
|70-69-65-69
|-11
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T46
|65-72-68-70
|-9
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T11
|67-66-68-69
|-18
|--
Fox's recent performances
- Fox has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 18-under.
- Fox has an average of -0.114 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.474 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fox has averaged 0.815 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.187
|-0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.317
|0.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|69
|0.106
|0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.350
|0.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.585
|0.815
Fox's advanced stats and rankings
- Fox has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.187 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranks 36th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fox sports a 0.317 mark that ranks 47th on TOUR. He ranks 144th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fox has delivered a 0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranks 69th by breaking par 23.06% of the time.
- Fox has accumulated 114 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 117th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.