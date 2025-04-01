Ryan Fox betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Fox has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 18-under.

Fox has an average of -0.114 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.474 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.