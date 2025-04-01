PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Ryan Fox betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Ryan Fox will compete in the 2025 Valero Texas Open, held April 3-6 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course). Fox will be looking to improve on his recent performances at this event.

    Latest odds for Fox at the Valero Texas Open.

    Fox's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-79+5
    2023MC75-75+6

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Fox's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Fox's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1568-65-65-71-1153.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4768-74-74-69+18.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2072-70-72-70-448.300
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-71-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC68-72-2--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT6372-66-71-72-34.200
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT6572-70-68-71+1--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenT3470-69-65-69-11--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipT4665-72-68-70-9--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1167-66-68-69-18--

    Fox's recent performances

    • Fox has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 18-under.
    • Fox has an average of -0.114 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.474 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fox has averaged 0.815 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fox's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.187-0.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.3170.431
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green690.1060.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.3500.474
    Average Strokes Gained: Total400.5850.815

    Fox's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fox has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.187 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranks 36th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fox sports a 0.317 mark that ranks 47th on TOUR. He ranks 144th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fox has delivered a 0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranks 69th by breaking par 23.06% of the time.
    • Fox has accumulated 114 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 117th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

