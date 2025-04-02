Jeremy Paul betting profile: Valero Texas Open
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 28: Jeremy Paul of Germany hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jeremy Paul will tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Paul's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Jeremy Paul's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T22
|69-69-70-73
|-3
|36.500
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|65-68-70-70
|-15
|26.665
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T25
|64-70-71-68
|-11
|31.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T64
|68-69-67-75
|-9
|4.100
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T45
|70-67-68-68
|-7
|9.250
Jeremy Paul's recent performances
- Paul has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.
- Paul has an average of 0.225 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.470 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Paul has averaged 0.631 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jeremy Paul's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.377
|0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.210
|-0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|100
|-0.028
|0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.277
|0.470
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.417
|0.631
Jeremy Paul's advanced stats and rankings
- Paul has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.377 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.0 yards ranks 28th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Paul sports a -0.210 mark that ranks 128th on TOUR. He ranks 50th with a 68.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Paul has delivered a 0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 49th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 25th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.23.
- Paul ranks 18th in Bogey Avoidance at 12.82% and 81st in Par Breakers at 22.65%.
- He has accumulated 108 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 121st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
