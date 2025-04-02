Ricky Castillo betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Ricky Castillo competes in the 2025 Valero Texas Open April 3-6 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course). This marks his first appearance at the event in the past five years.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Castillo's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Castillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T12
|67-72-68-72
|-5
|59.250
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T64
|68-68-69-75
|-8
|2.427
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T56
|66-71-67-74
|-6
|5.400
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T55
|68-69-69-72
|-6
|5.700
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T15
|67-75-70-75
|-1
|46.000
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T43
|72-67-65-72
|-12
|10.438
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|March 24, 2024
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
Castillo's recent performances
- Castillo has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 5-under.
- Castillo has an average of 0.326 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.452 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Castillo has averaged 0.449 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.305
|0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.240
|0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|56
|0.162
|0.456
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.449
|-0.452
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.258
|0.449
Castillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Castillo's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.305 ranks 35th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranks 31st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Castillo sports a 0.240 mark that ranks 62nd on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a 69.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Castillo has delivered a -0.449 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 150th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30.
- Castillo ranks 29th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.33% and 105th in Par Breakers at 22.04%.
- He has accumulated 129 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 105th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
