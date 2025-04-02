PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ricky Castillo betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Ricky Castillo competes in the 2025 Valero Texas Open April 3-6 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course). This marks his first appearance at the event in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Castillo at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Castillo's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Castillo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-68-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1267-72-68-72-559.250
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT6468-68-69-75-82.427
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5666-71-67-74-65.400
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT5568-69-69-72-65.700
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT1567-75-70-75-146.000
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT4372-67-65-72-1210.438
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-67E--
    March 24, 2024Valspar ChampionshipMC73-70+1--

    Castillo's recent performances

    • Castillo has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 5-under.
    • Castillo has an average of 0.326 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.452 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Castillo has averaged 0.449 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee350.3050.326
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.2400.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green560.1620.456
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150-0.449-0.452
    Average Strokes Gained: Total720.2580.449

    Castillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Castillo's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.305 ranks 35th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranks 31st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Castillo sports a 0.240 mark that ranks 62nd on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a 69.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Castillo has delivered a -0.449 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 150th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30.
    • Castillo ranks 29th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.33% and 105th in Par Breakers at 22.04%.
    • He has accumulated 129 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 105th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

