Preston Summerhays betting profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
The 2025 Valero Texas Open is scheduled from April 3-6 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course). There is no confirmation that Preston Summerhays is competing.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Summerhays' first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Preston Summerhays's recent performances
- Summerhays has an average of 0.503 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.224 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Summerhays has an average of 0.010 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.148 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Summerhays has averaged -0.929 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Preston Summerhays's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.503
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.929
Preston Summerhays's advanced stats and rankings
All stats in this article are accurate for Summerhays as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.