Matti Schmid betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Matti Schmid returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. Schmid will look to improve upon his previous performances at this event as he competes against a strong field.
Schmid's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T69
|69-72-73-76
|+2
|2023
|T46
|70-71-72-74
|-1
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Schmid's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 69th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Schmid's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|72-72-68-70
|-2
|25.813
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-68
|+2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T6
|66-69-69-66
|-18
|52.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T18
|68-69-68-67
|-12
|43.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T25
|71-72-68-77
|E
|31.000
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|64-73-75
|-4
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
Schmid's recent performances
- Schmid has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 18-under.
- Schmid has an average of 0.013 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schmid has averaged 0.449 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|0.006
|0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.153
|0.473
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|158
|-0.311
|-0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.056
|0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|-0.095
|0.449
Schmid's advanced stats and rankings
- Schmid has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.006 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.4 yards ranks 23rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid is sporting a 0.153 mark that ranks 76th on TOUR. He ranks 60th with a 68.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schmid is delivering a 0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 23.75% of the time.
- Schmid has accumulated 152 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 92nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
