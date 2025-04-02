Matti Schmid betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Schmid has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.006 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.4 yards ranks 23rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid is sporting a 0.153 mark that ranks 76th on TOUR. He ranks 60th with a 68.01% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Schmid is delivering a 0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 23.75% of the time.