4H AGO

Matti Schmid betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Matti Schmid returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. Schmid will look to improve upon his previous performances at this event as he competes against a strong field.

    Latest odds for Schmid at the Valero Texas Open.

    Schmid's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6969-72-73-76+2
    2023T4670-71-72-74-1

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Schmid's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 69th after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Schmid's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-70-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2872-72-68-70-225.813
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-68+2--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT666-69-69-66-1852.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1868-69-68-67-1243.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-72E--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT2571-72-68-77E31.000
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC64-73-75-4--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-72E--

    Schmid's recent performances

    • Schmid has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 18-under.
    • Schmid has an average of 0.013 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schmid has averaged 0.449 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1080.0060.013
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.1530.473
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green158-0.311-0.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.0560.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Total106-0.0950.449

    Schmid's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schmid has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.006 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.4 yards ranks 23rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid is sporting a 0.153 mark that ranks 76th on TOUR. He ranks 60th with a 68.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schmid is delivering a 0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 23.75% of the time.
    • Schmid has accumulated 152 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 92nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

