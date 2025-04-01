PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Ryan Gerard betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 30: Ryan Gerard of the United States lines up a putt for birdie on the fifth hole during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 30, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 30: Ryan Gerard of the United States lines up a putt for birdie on the fifth hole during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 30, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Ryan Gerard returns to the Valero Texas Open after finishing tied for 56th in his debut in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Gerard at the Valero Texas Open.

    Gerard's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T5672-72-70-75+1

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Gerard's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Gerard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston Open965-65-68-68-1480.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5770-73-69-75+35.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4272-69-69-78E17.625
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC67-75-2--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2568-66-68-71-1131.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT1766-67-71-68-1244.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT1569-74-74-70-146.000
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT5167-72-67-71-116.629
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT3768-66-66-72-815.500
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1470-66-69-68-15--

    Gerard's recent performances

    • Gerard has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished ninth with a score of 14-under.
    • Gerard has an average of 0.126 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gerard has averaged 0.861 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee570.2000.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150.7080.821
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green166-0.360-0.380
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting280.4120.294
    Average Strokes Gained: Total230.9600.861

    Gerard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gerard is posting a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.708 this season, ranking 15th on TOUR.
    • His Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.412 ranks 28th on TOUR this season.
    • Gerard's Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.960 places him 23rd on TOUR for the 2025 season.
    • He ranks 62nd in Driving Distance with an average of 303.2 yards.
    • Gerard has accumulated 246 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 64th on TOUR.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 67.97% ranks 62nd on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

