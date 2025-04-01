Ryan Gerard betting profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 30: Ryan Gerard of the United States lines up a putt for birdie on the fifth hole during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 30, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Ryan Gerard returns to the Valero Texas Open after finishing tied for 56th in his debut in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Gerard's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T56
|72-72-70-75
|+1
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Gerard's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Gerard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|9
|65-65-68-68
|-14
|80.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T57
|70-73-69-75
|+3
|5.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|72-69-69-78
|E
|17.625
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|67-75
|-2
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T25
|68-66-68-71
|-11
|31.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T17
|66-67-71-68
|-12
|44.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T15
|69-74-74-70
|-1
|46.000
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T51
|67-72-67-71
|-11
|6.629
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T37
|68-66-66-72
|-8
|15.500
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T14
|70-66-69-68
|-15
|--
Gerard's recent performances
- Gerard has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished ninth with a score of 14-under.
- Gerard has an average of 0.126 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gerard has averaged 0.861 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|57
|0.200
|0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|0.708
|0.821
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|166
|-0.360
|-0.380
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.412
|0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|0.960
|0.861
Gerard's advanced stats and rankings
- Gerard is posting a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.708 this season, ranking 15th on TOUR.
- His Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.412 ranks 28th on TOUR this season.
- Gerard's Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.960 places him 23rd on TOUR for the 2025 season.
- He ranks 62nd in Driving Distance with an average of 303.2 yards.
- Gerard has accumulated 246 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 64th on TOUR.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 67.97% ranks 62nd on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.