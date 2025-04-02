Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Valero Texas Open
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Kurt Kitayama of the United States hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Kurt Kitayama will compete in the 2025 Valero Texas Open April 3-6 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course). This will be Kitayama's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Kitayama's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Kitayama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|68-65-68-72
|-7
|13.563
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|80-69
|+7
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T33
|72-70-78-66
|-2
|27.600
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T49
|68-71-73-67
|-5
|7.288
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-79
|+5
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T58
|69-67-70-72
|-10
|4.900
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T37
|70-66-69-67
|-8
|15.500
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|5
|69-68-63-65
|-15
|--
Kitayama's recent performances
- Kitayama has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he finished fifth with a score of 15-under.
- Kitayama has an average of 0.312 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.420 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama has averaged -0.139 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.421
|0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.119
|-0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|63
|0.130
|0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|138
|-0.290
|-0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.141
|-0.139
Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings
- Kitayama has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.421 (26th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.2 yards ranks 12th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kitayama sports a -0.119 mark that ranks 112th on TOUR. He ranks 123rd with a 65.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kitayama has delivered a -0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 93rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranks 92nd by breaking par 22.42% of the time.
- Kitayama has accumulated 69 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 139th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
