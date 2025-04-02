PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Kurt Kitayama of the United States hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Kurt Kitayama will compete in the 2025 Valero Texas Open April 3-6 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course). This will be Kitayama's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Kitayama at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Kitayama's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Kitayama's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3968-65-68-72-713.563
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC80-69+7--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3372-70-78-66-227.600
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-69-2--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-71-1--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT4968-71-73-67-57.288
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-79+5--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT5869-67-70-72-104.900
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT3770-66-69-67-815.500
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP569-68-63-65-15--

    Kitayama's recent performances

    • Kitayama has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he finished fifth with a score of 15-under.
    • Kitayama has an average of 0.312 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.420 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kitayama has averaged -0.139 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee260.4210.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.119-0.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green630.1300.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting138-0.290-0.420
    Average Strokes Gained: Total770.141-0.139

    Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kitayama has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.421 (26th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.2 yards ranks 12th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kitayama sports a -0.119 mark that ranks 112th on TOUR. He ranks 123rd with a 65.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kitayama has delivered a -0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 93rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranks 92nd by breaking par 22.42% of the time.
    • Kitayama has accumulated 69 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 139th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

