Taylor Dickson betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Taylor Dickson betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Taylor Dickson will tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 in the 2025 Valero Texas Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Dickson at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Dickson's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Dickson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3965-70-70-68-713.563
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC73-73+2--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-67-2--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC69-71-2--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-80+8--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC71-71-74E--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT7269-68-73-70E2.650
    May 12, 2024Myrtle Beach Classic6969-71-73-73+2--

    Dickson's recent performances

    • His best finish was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 39th with a score of 7-under.
    • Dickson has an average of -0.130 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.185 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Dickson has an average of -0.096 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dickson has averaged -0.297 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dickson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee157-0.315-0.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green152-0.389-0.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green730.077-0.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting112-0.0800.113
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150-0.706-0.297

    Dickson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dickson's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.389 ranks 152nd on TOUR this season.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 62.70% places him 164th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dickson has posted a 0.077 mark, ranking 73rd on TOUR.
    • Dickson's average Driving Distance of 296.4 yards ranks 124th on TOUR this season.
    • On the greens, he has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.080, placing him 112th on TOUR. Additionally, his Putts Per Round average of 29.57 ranks 164th.
    • Dickson has accumulated 16 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 184th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dickson as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

