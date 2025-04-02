Taylor Dickson betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Taylor Dickson will tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 in the 2025 Valero Texas Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Dickson's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Dickson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|65-70-70-68
|-7
|13.563
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-80
|+8
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|71-71-74
|E
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T72
|69-68-73-70
|E
|2.650
|May 12, 2024
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|69
|69-71-73-73
|+2
|--
Dickson's recent performances
- His best finish was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 39th with a score of 7-under.
- Dickson has an average of -0.130 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.185 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Dickson has an average of -0.096 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dickson has averaged -0.297 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dickson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|157
|-0.315
|-0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.389
|-0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|73
|0.077
|-0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.080
|0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-0.706
|-0.297
Dickson's advanced stats and rankings
- Dickson's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.389 ranks 152nd on TOUR this season.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 62.70% places him 164th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dickson has posted a 0.077 mark, ranking 73rd on TOUR.
- Dickson's average Driving Distance of 296.4 yards ranks 124th on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, he has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.080, placing him 112th on TOUR. Additionally, his Putts Per Round average of 29.57 ranks 164th.
- Dickson has accumulated 16 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 184th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dickson as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
