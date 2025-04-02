Matteo Manassero betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Manassero's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.100 ranks 180th on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.3 yards ranks 181st.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Manassero sports a -0.055 mark that ranks 102nd on TOUR. He ranks 140th with a 64.35% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Manassero has delivered a 0.464 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00.

Manassero ranks first in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with an average of 0.708 this season.