4H AGO

Matteo Manassero betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Matteo Manassero of Italy hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

    Matteo Manassero will compete in the 2025 Valero Texas Open, which takes place April 3-6 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course). This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Manassero at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Manassero's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Manassero's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3968-69-68-68-713.563
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4566-70-67-74-115.600
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-71-3--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT6872-67-68-75-23.125
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT2570-73-70-75E31.000
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT4368-66-72-70-1210.438
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT3173-73-70-74+6--
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenT1567-63-68-70-12--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenMC79-75+14--

    Manassero's recent performances

    • Manassero has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 12-under.
    • Manassero has an average of -0.957 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.490 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Manassero has averaged -0.216 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Manassero's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180-1.100-0.957
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green102-0.055-0.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green10.7080.452
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.4640.490
    Average Strokes Gained: Total920.017-0.216

    Manassero's advanced stats and rankings

    • Manassero's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.100 ranks 180th on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.3 yards ranks 181st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Manassero sports a -0.055 mark that ranks 102nd on TOUR. He ranks 140th with a 64.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Manassero has delivered a 0.464 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00.
    • Manassero ranks first in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with an average of 0.708 this season.
    • He has accumulated 64 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 142nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Manassero as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

