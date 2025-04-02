Matteo Manassero betting profile: Valero Texas Open
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Matteo Manassero of Italy hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
Matteo Manassero will compete in the 2025 Valero Texas Open, which takes place April 3-6 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course). This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Manassero's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Manassero's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|68-69-68-68
|-7
|13.563
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T45
|66-70-67-74
|-11
|5.600
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T68
|72-67-68-75
|-2
|3.125
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T25
|70-73-70-75
|E
|31.000
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T43
|68-66-72-70
|-12
|10.438
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T31
|73-73-70-74
|+6
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T15
|67-63-68-70
|-12
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-75
|+14
|--
Manassero's recent performances
- Manassero has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 12-under.
- Manassero has an average of -0.957 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.490 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Manassero has averaged -0.216 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Manassero's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|180
|-1.100
|-0.957
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|-0.055
|-0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|1
|0.708
|0.452
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.464
|0.490
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.017
|-0.216
Manassero's advanced stats and rankings
- Manassero's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.100 ranks 180th on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.3 yards ranks 181st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Manassero sports a -0.055 mark that ranks 102nd on TOUR. He ranks 140th with a 64.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Manassero has delivered a 0.464 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00.
- Manassero ranks first in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with an average of 0.708 this season.
- He has accumulated 64 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 142nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Manassero as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
