5H AGO

Kevin Kisner betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Kevin Kisner returns to TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, which runs April 3-6. In his last appearance at this event in 2024, Kisner finished tied for 72nd with a score of 3-over par.

    Latest odds for Kisner at the Valero Texas Open.

    Kisner's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T7274-70-74-73+3

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Kisner's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 72nd after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Kisner's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT7074-68-77-71+62.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-69-1--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC71-75-72+2--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC76-74+8--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2967-66-70-73-8--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC71-70-1--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipMC78-73+9--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--

    Kisner's recent performances

    • Kisner's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he tied for 29th with a score of 8-under.
    • Kisner has an average of -0.102 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.323 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kisner has averaged -0.834 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kisner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.281-0.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.431-0.954
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.8390.545
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.244-0.323
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.117-0.834

    Kisner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kisner has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.281 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 286.9 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kisner sports a -1.431 mark. He has a 57.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kisner has delivered a -0.244 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.73.
    • Kisner ranks 208th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 3 points.
    • He breaks par 14.14% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.17%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

