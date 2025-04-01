PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mark Hubbard betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Mark Hubbard returns to TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to tee off April 3-6. Hubbard looks to improve on his T25 finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Hubbard at the Valero Texas Open.

    Mark Hubbard's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2573-68-71-72-4
    2023MC76-73+5

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Mark Hubbard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4772-70-71-72+18.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-73+8--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC75-77+8--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC73-71+2--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7369-75-74-72+24.625
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT6871-72-75-79+93.300
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT1265-64-69-73-1756.833
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT2168-67-70-65-1035.833

    Mark Hubbard's recent performances

    • Hubbard had one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 17-under.
    • Hubbard has an average of -0.203 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.919 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard has averaged -1.597 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mark Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.179-0.203
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green96-0.003-0.353
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160-0.330-0.122
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting159-0.519-0.919
    Average Strokes Gained: Total168-1.031-1.597

    Mark Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hubbard ranks 96th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of -0.003.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 62.96% ranks 161st on TOUR this season.
    • Hubbard's average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards places him 95th on TOUR.
    • He has accumulated 109 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 120th on TOUR.
    • Hubbard's Putts Per Round average of 29.07 ranks 121st on TOUR this season.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.59% places him 162nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R1
    Groupings Official

    Valero Texas Open

    AUS
    A. Baddeley
    12:20PM UTC
    USA
    S. Stevens
    12:20PM UTC
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    12:20PM UTC
    IRL
    P. Harrington
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    E. Cole
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    A. Putnam
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    B. Hossler
    12:31PM UTC
    SCO
    M. Laird
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    B. Burgoon
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    C. Kim
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    L. Griffin
    12:42PM UTC
    GER
    M. Schmid
    12:42PM UTC
    USA
    B. Kohles
    12:42PM UTC
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW