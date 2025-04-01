Mark Hubbard betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Mark Hubbard returns to TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to tee off April 3-6. Hubbard looks to improve on his T25 finish from last year's tournament.
Mark Hubbard's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T25
|73-68-71-72
|-4
|2023
|MC
|76-73
|+5
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Mark Hubbard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T47
|72-70-71-72
|+1
|8.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-73
|+8
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T73
|69-75-74-72
|+2
|4.625
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T68
|71-72-75-79
|+9
|3.300
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T12
|65-64-69-73
|-17
|56.833
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T21
|68-67-70-65
|-10
|35.833
Mark Hubbard's recent performances
- Hubbard had one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 17-under.
- Hubbard has an average of -0.203 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.919 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has averaged -1.597 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mark Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.179
|-0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|-0.003
|-0.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|160
|-0.330
|-0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.519
|-0.919
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|168
|-1.031
|-1.597
Mark Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard ranks 96th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of -0.003.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 62.96% ranks 161st on TOUR this season.
- Hubbard's average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards places him 95th on TOUR.
- He has accumulated 109 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 120th on TOUR.
- Hubbard's Putts Per Round average of 29.07 ranks 121st on TOUR this season.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.59% places him 162nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
