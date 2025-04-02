PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Lee Hodges betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lee Hodges betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Lee Hodges returns to the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for sixth in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 edition of this tournament.

    Latest odds for Hodges at the Valero Texas Open.

    Hodges' recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-74+3
    2023T674-66-69-69-10
    2022MC74-75+5

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Hodges' most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Hodges' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 10-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Hodges' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1168-69-66-65-1263.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT5765-74-69-72-45.100
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3366-69-71-73-924.214
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT967-76-73-70-267.833
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT3466-70-69-70-1318.000
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT1068-64-67-69-1263.667
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT569-63-69-67-14--
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT1668-69-66-67-10--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC68-77+3--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipT866-65-70-67-16--

    Hodges' recent performances

    • Hodges has finished in the top 10 four times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.
    • Hodges has an average of -0.087 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.516 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hodges has averaged 0.925 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee940.057-0.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.3020.326
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green780.0610.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting60.7790.516
    Average Strokes Gained: Total171.2000.925

    Hodges' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hodges is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.057 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards ranks 37th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hodges is sporting a 0.302 mark that ranks 51st on TOUR. He ranks 33rd with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hodges is delivering a 0.779 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46, and he ranks 33rd by breaking par 24.54% of the time.
    • Hodges has accumulated 242 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 66th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

