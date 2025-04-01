Tony Finau betting profile: Valero Texas Open
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Tony Finau of the United States hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
Tony Finau returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. Finau's last appearance at this event in 2022 resulted in a tie for 29th place.
Finau's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T29
|70-71-72-69
|-6
|2021
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|2019
|T61
|72-71-70-73
|-2
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Finau's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2022, he finished tied for 29th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Finau's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 29th at 6-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Finau's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T32
|70-65-70-67
|-8
|21.214
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T36
|72-71-68-80
|+3
|22.500
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T5
|76-69-67-68
|-8
|250.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T13
|67-67-73-69
|-12
|95.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|69-66-74
|-7
|--
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T15
|67-69-66-69
|-21
|62.667
|Sep. 1, 2024
|TOUR Championship
|T23
|70-66-74-71
|-6
|--
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|T13
|70-73-72-68
|-5
|--
Finau's recent performances
- Finau has finished in the top twenty four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 8-under.
- Finau has an average of 0.301 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Finau has averaged 0.285 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.203
|0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.188
|-0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|46
|0.216
|0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|85
|0.047
|0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.278
|0.285
Finau's advanced stats and rankings
- Finau is currently ranked 55th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.203, while his average Driving Distance of 298.9 yards ranks 97th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Finau sports a -0.188 mark that ranks 125th on TOUR. He ranks 68th with a 67.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Finau has delivered a 0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 85th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.74.
- Finau has accumulated 451 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 37th on TOUR.
- He ranks 36th in Par Breakers, converting 24.49% of his holes into scores under par.
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
