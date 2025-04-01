Tony Finau betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Finau has finished in the top twenty four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 8-under.

Finau has an average of 0.301 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.