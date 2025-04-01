Justin Lower betting profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Justin Lower returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to tee off April 3-6. Lower will look to improve upon his tied for 25th finish in last year's tournament.
Lower's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T25
|66-77-71-70
|-4
|2023
|70
|69-73-76-77
|+7
|2022
|MC
|75-78
|+9
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Lower's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Lower's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-78
|+5
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T38
|72-71-71-73
|-1
|22.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T62
|69-72-74-69
|-4
|7.625
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T3
|63-66-68-69
|-22
|162.500
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T37
|68-69-66-69
|-8
|15.500
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
Lower's recent performances
- Lower has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for third with a score of 22-under.
- Lower has an average of -0.048 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.500 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lower has averaged -0.282 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.255
|-0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.176
|-0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|177
|-0.530
|-0.671
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.481
|0.500
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.128
|-0.282
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.176 (72nd) this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Putting this season, Lower is sporting a 0.481 mark that ranks 22nd on TOUR. He ranks 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.27.
- Lower's average Driving Distance of 296.1 yards ranks 128th on TOUR this season.
- He has accumulated 208 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 77th on TOUR.
- Lower is breaking par 22.65% of the time, which ranks 81st on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.