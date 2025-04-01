PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Justin Lower betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Justin Lower betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Justin Lower returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to tee off April 3-6. Lower will look to improve upon his tied for 25th finish in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Lower at the Valero Texas Open.

    Lower's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2566-77-71-70-4
    20237069-73-76-77+7
    2022MC75-78+9

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Lower's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Lower's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-67+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC69-78+5--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3872-71-71-73-122.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-69-3--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-70-2--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6269-72-74-69-47.625
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-76+7--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT363-66-68-69-22162.500
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT3768-69-66-69-815.500
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC75-71+4--

    Lower's recent performances

    • Lower has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for third with a score of 22-under.
    • Lower has an average of -0.048 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.500 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lower has averaged -0.282 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lower's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee148-0.255-0.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green720.176-0.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green177-0.530-0.671
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting220.4810.500
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111-0.128-0.282

    Lower's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lower has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.176 (72nd) this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Putting this season, Lower is sporting a 0.481 mark that ranks 22nd on TOUR. He ranks 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.27.
    • Lower's average Driving Distance of 296.1 yards ranks 128th on TOUR this season.
    • He has accumulated 208 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 77th on TOUR.
    • Lower is breaking par 22.65% of the time, which ranks 81st on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

