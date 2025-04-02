PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Nick Hardy betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Hardy betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Nick Hardy returns to TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, which takes place April 3-6. He'll aim to improve on his recent performances at this event.

    Latest odds for Hardy at the Valero Texas Open.

    Hardy's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2571-70-72-71-4
    2023T2872-70-71-70-5
    2022MC76-70+2

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Hardy's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Hardy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-67-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC68-78+4--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT6466-71-71-72-82.427
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-70-3--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC69-72-1--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC69-72-1--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-80+7--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC73-68-71-4--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-69E--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC72-76+6--

    Hardy's recent performances

    • Hardy's best finish in his last ten appearances was tied for 64th at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished with a score of 8-under.
    • Hardy has an average of 0.307 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.573 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hardy has averaged -0.417 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee560.2020.307
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.097-0.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green146-0.230-0.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.407-0.573
    Average Strokes Gained: Total137-0.532-0.417

    Hardy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hardy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.202 (56th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranks 40th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hardy sports a -0.097 mark that ranks 110th on TOUR. He ranks 46th with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hardy has delivered a -0.407 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 170th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.62, and he ranks 172nd by breaking par 18.52% of the time.
    • Hardy has accumulated 2 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 210th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R1
    Groupings Official

    Valero Texas Open

    AUS
    A. Baddeley
    12:20PM UTC
    USA
    S. Stevens
    12:20PM UTC
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    12:20PM UTC
    IRL
    P. Harrington
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    E. Cole
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    A. Putnam
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    B. Hossler
    12:31PM UTC
    SCO
    M. Laird
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    B. Burgoon
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    C. Kim
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    L. Griffin
    12:42PM UTC
    GER
    M. Schmid
    12:42PM UTC
    USA
    B. Kohles
    12:42PM UTC
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW