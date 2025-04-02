Nick Hardy betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Nick Hardy returns to TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, which takes place April 3-6. He'll aim to improve on his recent performances at this event.
Hardy's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T25
|71-70-72-71
|-4
|2023
|T28
|72-70-71-70
|-5
|2022
|MC
|76-70
|+2
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Hardy's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Hardy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|68-78
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T64
|66-71-71-72
|-8
|2.427
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-80
|+7
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|73-68-71
|-4
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
Hardy's recent performances
- Hardy's best finish in his last ten appearances was tied for 64th at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished with a score of 8-under.
- Hardy has an average of 0.307 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.573 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hardy has averaged -0.417 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|56
|0.202
|0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.097
|-0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|146
|-0.230
|-0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.407
|-0.573
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-0.532
|-0.417
Hardy's advanced stats and rankings
- Hardy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.202 (56th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranks 40th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hardy sports a -0.097 mark that ranks 110th on TOUR. He ranks 46th with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hardy has delivered a -0.407 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 170th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.62, and he ranks 172nd by breaking par 18.52% of the time.
- Hardy has accumulated 2 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 210th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
