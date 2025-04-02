Nick Hardy betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Hardy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.202 (56th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranks 40th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hardy sports a -0.097 mark that ranks 110th on TOUR. He ranks 46th with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hardy has delivered a -0.407 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 170th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.62, and he ranks 172nd by breaking par 18.52% of the time.