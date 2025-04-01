PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keegan Bradley betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Keegan Bradley returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to tee off April 3-6. Bradley's best finish at this event came in 2022 when he tied for eighth at 9-under par.

    Latest odds for Bradley at the Valero Texas Open.

    Bradley's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T871-71-71-66-9
    2021T2371-73-70-70-4

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Bradley's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2022, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Bradley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2070-72-72-70-448.300
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT569-72-76-64-7287.500
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3474-72-72-70E25.167
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6572-69-76-69-26.750
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT1569-75-70-73-146.000
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT669-66-64-68-1388.750
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT1569-64-70-68-2162.667
    Sep. 1, 2024TOUR ChampionshipT2169-74-71-68-8--
    Aug. 25, 2024BMW Championship166-68-70-72-12--
    Aug. 18, 2024FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5969-70-74-68+1--

    Bradley's recent performances

    • Bradley has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
    • Bradley has an average of 0.461 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bradley has averaged 0.741 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.4250.461
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green240.5490.510
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green103-0.036-0.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting860.044-0.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Total220.9820.741

    Bradley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bradley is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.425 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranks 67th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley is sporting a 0.549 mark that ranks 24th on TOUR. He ranks 79th with a 67.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bradley is delivering a 0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46, and he ranks 50th by breaking par 23.81% of the time.
    • Bradley has accumulated 565 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 25th on TOUR in this category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

