Keegan Bradley betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Keegan Bradley returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to tee off April 3-6. Bradley's best finish at this event came in 2022 when he tied for eighth at 9-under par.
Bradley's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T8
|71-71-71-66
|-9
|2021
|T23
|71-73-70-70
|-4
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Bradley's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2022, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 9-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Bradley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|70-72-72-70
|-4
|48.300
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T5
|69-72-76-64
|-7
|287.500
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T34
|74-72-72-70
|E
|25.167
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T65
|72-69-76-69
|-2
|6.750
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T15
|69-75-70-73
|-1
|46.000
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T6
|69-66-64-68
|-13
|88.750
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T15
|69-64-70-68
|-21
|62.667
|Sep. 1, 2024
|TOUR Championship
|T21
|69-74-71-68
|-8
|--
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|1
|66-68-70-72
|-12
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T59
|69-70-74-68
|+1
|--
Bradley's recent performances
- Bradley has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
- Bradley has an average of 0.461 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bradley has averaged 0.741 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.425
|0.461
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.549
|0.510
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|103
|-0.036
|-0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.044
|-0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.982
|0.741
Bradley's advanced stats and rankings
- Bradley is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.425 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranks 67th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley is sporting a 0.549 mark that ranks 24th on TOUR. He ranks 79th with a 67.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bradley is delivering a 0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46, and he ranks 50th by breaking par 23.81% of the time.
- Bradley has accumulated 565 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 25th on TOUR in this category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
