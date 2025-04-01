Keegan Bradley betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Bradley is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.425 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranks 67th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley is sporting a 0.549 mark that ranks 24th on TOUR. He ranks 79th with a 67.06% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Bradley is delivering a 0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46, and he ranks 50th by breaking par 23.81% of the time.