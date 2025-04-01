Kaito Onishi betting profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 07: Kaito Onishi of Japan plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 07, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kaito Onishi will tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Onishi's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing 20-under.
Onishi's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T42
|70-72-69-73
|E
|12.100
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|70-70-74
|-2
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|77
|75-77-70-74
|+16
|--
Onishi's recent performances
- Onishi's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he tied for 42nd with a score of even par.
- He has an average of 0.154 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Onishi has an average of -0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.032 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Onishi's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|0.014
|0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|154
|-0.406
|-0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|99
|-0.023
|0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.094
|-0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.321
|0.032
Onishi's advanced stats and rankings
- Onishi has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.014 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.7 yards ranks 120th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Onishi has sported a -0.406 mark that ranks 154th on TOUR. He ranks 163rd with a 62.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Onishi has delivered a 0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.24, and he ranks 159th by breaking par 19.61% of the time.
- Onishi has accumulated 12 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 190th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Onishi as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.