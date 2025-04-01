Kaito Onishi betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Onishi has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.014 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.7 yards ranks 120th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Onishi has sported a -0.406 mark that ranks 154th on TOUR. He ranks 163rd with a 62.75% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Onishi has delivered a 0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.24, and he ranks 159th by breaking par 19.61% of the time.