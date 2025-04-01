PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Kaito Onishi betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 07: Kaito Onishi of Japan plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 07, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Kaito Onishi will tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Onishi at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Onishi's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing 20-under.

    Onishi's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-67-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4270-72-69-73E12.100
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC69-73-2--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC71-69-2--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-73+3--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC70-70-74-2--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7775-77-70-74+16--

    Onishi's recent performances

    • Onishi's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he tied for 42nd with a score of even par.
    • He has an average of 0.154 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Onishi has an average of -0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.032 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Onishi's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1060.0140.154
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green154-0.406-0.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green99-0.0230.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting760.094-0.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Total124-0.3210.032

    Onishi's advanced stats and rankings

    • Onishi has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.014 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.7 yards ranks 120th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Onishi has sported a -0.406 mark that ranks 154th on TOUR. He ranks 163rd with a 62.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Onishi has delivered a 0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.24, and he ranks 159th by breaking par 19.61% of the time.
    • Onishi has accumulated 12 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 190th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Onishi as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R1
    Groupings Official

    Valero Texas Open

    AUS
    A. Baddeley
    12:20PM UTC
    USA
    S. Stevens
    12:20PM UTC
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    12:20PM UTC
    IRL
    P. Harrington
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    E. Cole
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    A. Putnam
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    B. Hossler
    12:31PM UTC
    SCO
    M. Laird
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    B. Burgoon
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    C. Kim
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    L. Griffin
    12:42PM UTC
    GER
    M. Schmid
    12:42PM UTC
    USA
    B. Kohles
    12:42PM UTC
