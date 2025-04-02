PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
John Pak betting profile: Valero Texas Open

John Pak betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    John Pak competes in the 2025 Valero Texas Open April 3-6 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course). This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Pak at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Pak's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Pak's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston Open6972-65-72-71E3.200
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT6471-72-72-73+43.800
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC71-70-3--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT1768-67-68-69-1244.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT5667-78-74-75+65.200
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC67-67-76-6--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-73+4--

    Pak's recent performances

    • Pak has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he tied for 17th with a score of 12-under.
    • Pak has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.652 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Pak has averaged -0.298 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.243-0.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.3820.618
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green143-0.219-0.156
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting176-0.843-0.652
    Average Strokes Gained: Total162-0.923-0.298

    Pak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pak has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.382 (42nd) this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Pak sports a -0.243 mark that ranks 143rd on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 286.4 yards ranks 175th.
    • On the greens, Pak has delivered a -0.843 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 176th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 169th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.61.
    • Pak has accumulated 56 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 148th on TOUR.
    • He ranks 67th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.49% and 177th in Par Breakers at 18.12%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pak as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

