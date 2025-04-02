John Pak betting profile: Valero Texas Open
John Pak competes in the 2025 Valero Texas Open April 3-6 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course). This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Pak's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Pak's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|72-65-72-71
|E
|3.200
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|71-72-72-73
|+4
|3.800
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T17
|68-67-68-69
|-12
|44.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T56
|67-78-74-75
|+6
|5.200
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-76
|-6
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
Pak's recent performances
- Pak has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he tied for 17th with a score of 12-under.
- Pak has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.652 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pak has averaged -0.298 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.243
|-0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.382
|0.618
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|143
|-0.219
|-0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|176
|-0.843
|-0.652
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|162
|-0.923
|-0.298
Pak's advanced stats and rankings
- Pak has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.382 (42nd) this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Pak sports a -0.243 mark that ranks 143rd on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 286.4 yards ranks 175th.
- On the greens, Pak has delivered a -0.843 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 176th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 169th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.61.
- Pak has accumulated 56 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 148th on TOUR.
- He ranks 67th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.49% and 177th in Par Breakers at 18.12%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pak as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
