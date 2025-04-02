PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Kris Ventura betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kris Ventura betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Kris Ventura returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. The tournament offers a $9.5 million purse and presents a challenging 7,438-yard par-72 course.

    Latest odds for Ventura at the Valero Texas Open.

    Ventura's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20217574-72-77-70+5
    2019T3671-72-70-69-6

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Ventura's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2021, he finished 75th after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Ventura's best finish at this event came in 2019, when he finished tied for 36th at 6-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Ventura's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-67+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar Championship7774-67-76-75+82.300
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5667-70-67-74-65.400
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT2564-71-71-67-1131.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT4969-69-71-70-57.288
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT468-73-71-71-5122.500
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT5872-67-68-71-104.900
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-69E--
    March 31, 2024Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-74+7--

    Ventura's recent performances

    • Ventura has finished in the top-five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 5-under.
    • Ventura has an average of 0.094 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ventura has averaged -0.609 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee900.0670.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green109-0.093-0.381
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green151-0.268-0.487
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting710.1310.165
    Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.164-0.609

    Ventura's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ventura has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.067 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.2 yards ranks 25th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura sports a -0.093 mark that ranks 109th on TOUR. He ranks 81st with a 67.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ventura has delivered a 0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranks 113th by breaking par 21.67% of the time.
    • Ventura has accumulated 173 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 87th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

