Kris Ventura betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Kris Ventura returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. The tournament offers a $9.5 million purse and presents a challenging 7,438-yard par-72 course.
Ventura's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|75
|74-72-77-70
|+5
|2019
|T36
|71-72-70-69
|-6
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Ventura's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2021, he finished 75th after posting a score of 5-over.
- Ventura's best finish at this event came in 2019, when he finished tied for 36th at 6-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Ventura's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|77
|74-67-76-75
|+8
|2.300
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T56
|67-70-67-74
|-6
|5.400
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T25
|64-71-71-67
|-11
|31.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T49
|69-69-71-70
|-5
|7.288
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T4
|68-73-71-71
|-5
|122.500
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T58
|72-67-68-71
|-10
|4.900
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|March 31, 2024
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
Ventura's recent performances
- Ventura has finished in the top-five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 5-under.
- Ventura has an average of 0.094 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ventura has averaged -0.609 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|0.067
|0.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.093
|-0.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|151
|-0.268
|-0.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.131
|0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.164
|-0.609
Ventura's advanced stats and rankings
- Ventura has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.067 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.2 yards ranks 25th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura sports a -0.093 mark that ranks 109th on TOUR. He ranks 81st with a 67.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ventura has delivered a 0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranks 113th by breaking par 21.67% of the time.
- Ventura has accumulated 173 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 87th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
