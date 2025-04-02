Kris Ventura betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Ventura has finished in the top-five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 5-under.

Ventura has an average of 0.094 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.