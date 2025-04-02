PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Luke List betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Luke List returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. List aims to improve upon his recent performances at this event as he competes in the tournament's $9.5 million purse.

    Latest odds for List at the Valero Texas Open.

    List's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T3971-69-75-70-3
    2022T5368-74-71-73-2
    2021T1773-71-70-69-5
    2019MC71-80+7

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In List's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • List's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 17th at 5-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    List's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT6469-74-70-75+43.800
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-72+5--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC73-69E--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT3669-67-71-70-716.500
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT5669-75-69-81+65.200
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC72-68-68-8--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT7271-66-72-71E2.650
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC72-71+1--

    List's recent performances

    • List's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 36th at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished with a score of 7-under.
    • List has an average of 0.634 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.758 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • List has averaged -1.105 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    List's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.5690.634
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green179-0.924-0.996
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green132-0.1570.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.258-0.758
    Average Strokes Gained: Total155-0.770-1.105

    List's advanced stats and rankings

    • List has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.569 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.3 yards ranks 24th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, List is sporting a -0.924 mark that ranks 179th on TOUR. He ranks 143rd with a 63.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, List has delivered a -0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26, and he ranks 147th by breaking par 20.16% of the time.
    • List has accumulated 28 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 171st in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

