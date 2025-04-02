Luke List betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Luke List returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. List aims to improve upon his recent performances at this event as he competes in the tournament's $9.5 million purse.
List's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T39
|71-69-75-70
|-3
|2022
|T53
|68-74-71-73
|-2
|2021
|T17
|73-71-70-69
|-5
|2019
|MC
|71-80
|+7
At the Valero Texas Open
- In List's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of 3-under.
- List's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 17th at 5-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
List's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|69-74-70-75
|+4
|3.800
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T36
|69-67-71-70
|-7
|16.500
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T56
|69-75-69-81
|+6
|5.200
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|72-68-68
|-8
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T72
|71-66-72-71
|E
|2.650
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
List's recent performances
- List's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 36th at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished with a score of 7-under.
- List has an average of 0.634 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.758 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- List has averaged -1.105 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
List's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.569
|0.634
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|179
|-0.924
|-0.996
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|132
|-0.157
|0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.258
|-0.758
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-0.770
|-1.105
List's advanced stats and rankings
- List has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.569 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.3 yards ranks 24th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, List is sporting a -0.924 mark that ranks 179th on TOUR. He ranks 143rd with a 63.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, List has delivered a -0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26, and he ranks 147th by breaking par 20.16% of the time.
- List has accumulated 28 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 171st in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
