Luke List betting profile: Valero Texas Open

List has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.569 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.3 yards ranks 24th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, List is sporting a -0.924 mark that ranks 179th on TOUR. He ranks 143rd with a 63.99% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, List has delivered a -0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26, and he ranks 147th by breaking par 20.16% of the time.